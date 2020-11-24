At this point, you're probably in the middle of drafting up your Black Friday game plan to ensure you hit every single sale in the most efficient way. Nov. 27 without a map would just be a big hot mess. One deal that leaves everyone questioning is T.J. Maxx's Black Friday 2020 sale. Any true Maxxinista knows the bargain brand is always a must-shop for great steals on designer pieces, and this major savings event is no different.

Because T.J. Maxx is never short on deals, the brand isn't doing any big blowout or blanket sale for Black Friday, but that doesn't means it's totally skippable. There are still a ton of discounts you can check out considering prices are already so low. Until Dec. 5, the retailer's offering savings on new gifts that are arriving every day. As for exactly what to expect on Nov. 27, know T.J. Maxx will probably keep things on the low-key side. Usually, the brand offers small deals like free tote bags for the first 300 shoppers or free shipping on online orders.

If you're looking to see the deals IRL, you're going to have go before Thanksgiving or on Black Friday to shop in-store, as all T.J. Maxx locations will be closed for Thanksgiving day. Hours also vary store-to-store, so double check that your location is open and running. And with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's imperative you have a face covering secured over your nose and mouth while shopping in the store. Use hand sanitizer liberally, particularly when touching high-traffic areas, and stay socially distant from other shoppers. Since one of the biggest perks of T.J. Maxx's Black Friday offerings is usually free shipping, the best way to partake is online from the comfort of your own home. While you're sitting in your post-Turkey repose, consider adding these items to your cart.

