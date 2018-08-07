I'm brown and my boyfriend is pretty much as white as it gets. To be quite honest, I'm lucky in that society doesn't make me feel like this is abnormal in the same way that it may have a few years ago. That being said, there's one place where I'm constantly reminded that society may not expect couples to look like us: my emoji keyboard. For those of you who are unfamiliar, all of the couple emojis are same-race couples but, hopefully, that's about to change. Why? Well, because Tinder wants to create interracial couple emojis... and it looks like they're actually going to make it happen.

After results of a study showed that their app may have been responsible for an uptick in the amount of interracial marriages, people over at Tinder HQ decided conduct a study of their own in order to figure out the thoughts and feelings of their users when it came to interracial relationships. The results of their study confirmed that their users are extremely open minded when it comes to dating someone of a different race.

“As a result, we were inspired to be at the forefront of creating change,” Tinder stated in a press release. “We want to foster an inclusive and diverse community of people on our platform that supports each other, no matter what our similarities or differences are.”

Tinder on YouTube

As part of that initiative, the folks over at Tinder decided it was definitely time to make some changes so that our emoji keyboards could accurately reflect every sort of love.

For the first step of what they're calling the "Interracial Couple Emoji Project," Tinder asked people to sign their petition on Change.org. "It’s time for an Interracial Couple Emoji," the petition page says. "But keep in mind; it can take up to two years for a proposed emoji to complete the review, approval and standardization process. So sign the petition today!"

Since starting the petition six months ago, over 50,000 people have signed it. Most recently, there's been a great step towards all of us having the luxury of living in a world where interracial couple emojis are actually a thing that we exist. What's the update, you ask? Well, Tinder's proposal to create new interracial emoji couples has officially passed the first round of voting with unanimous votes!!!!!

That means they're one step closer to the finish line... specifically, the finish line taking place in January when their proposal is up for final approval.

"If implemented, the new emojis will comprise five skin tone options for both mixed-gender and same-gender couples," says a representative of the app in an email to Elite Daily. Yay for inclusion!!!

Check out how you can do your part to make it happen here.

