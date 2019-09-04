A date budget of $30 per person would allow you to buy two dinner entrees at a nice restaurant — though it would be without drinks, appetizers, or desserts. Here's a better use for that $30: a ticket to one this year's best concerts and a chance to see Logic, The Chainsmokers, and other amazing artists. With Tinder and Live Nation's $30 concert tickets, that's actually possible. Show me a person who wouldn't be impressed by a date who gets them tickets to a major concert. I'll wait.

Back in May, the dating app and the live entertainment company first teamed up for Festival Mode, which offered $30 tickets to 12 of 2019's best music festivals. Now, Tinder and Live Nation are partnering once again to provide Tinder users with a chance to attend 12 different concert tours across the U.S. this fall at that same discount. This offer is only available to Tinder users, so if you're looking for another reason to finally set up a dating app profile, here's all the motivation you need. All you have to do once you have an account is log in, swipe right on the Live Nation Profile, and get your offer code. It's the best right swipe you'll make all day.

SHUTTERSTOCK

Your offer code will allow you to purchase as many as four tickets at $30 each, so your next double date can be seriously lit. But — in addition to getting the chance to purchase $30 tickets — you can swipe through other Tinder users who are planning on attending the concert, match with fellow music lovers, and chat with them ahead of the event. You could even arrange to meet a date at a concert, and you won't have to buy them a ticket, because they will have already bought their own. That, my friends, is called a win-win situation.

As well as Logic and The Chainsmokers, participating artists include A$AP Ferg, Lukas Graham, Meek Mill & Future, Gesaffelstein, Gloria Trevi feat. Karol G, Gryffin, The Head & The Heart, Sabrina Claudio, Young Thug & Machine Gun Kelly, and The Alchemy Tour (which includes Gud Vibrations, Seven Lions, and The Glitch Mob). The tour dates all fall between September and December and take place in major cities throughout the United States and Canada. No matter what kind of music you're into, what your schedule is like, or where you live, I have a feeling at least one of these concerts will pique your interest (as well as your date's).

I don't think I need to tell you that concerts make for excellent dates. What I do need to tell you, however, is that you should take advantage of this offer ASAP. Though the tour dates extend through the end of the year, the exclusive $30 tickets won't be available that long. The offer expires on Oct. 8, or while supplies last, and all tickets are subject to availability, venue capacity, artist, and age restrictions. So go ahead and get your $30 tickets — and if anyone feels like taking me to The Chainsmokers, LMK.