Creating your profile on a dating app isn't easy. But why should it be? After all, you're attempting to accurately convey your physical appearance, stellar personality, likes, dislikes, desires, dealbreakers, and much more through just a few select photos and a limited number of characters. So, when it comes to tips for making a dating app profile, you'll likely take as many tricks of the trade as you can get. The truth is, though, you don't need a long list with a dozen dos and don'ts in order to create the perfect profile and start getting great matches.

I spoke to three different dating app experts about their top tips for making a dating app profile. Each one gave their best piece of advice on how to capture all of the aspects I mentioned above, and send the right message to potential connections. When it comes down to it, there are really only three simple steps you need to take to build a profile that will get you noticed. There are a lot of fish in the sea, but you're not just any fish. By taking these three hints to heart, you'll stand out from the rest of the crowd — in the best and most refreshing way.

1 Choose current photos that accurately represent your personality and lifestyle. Stocksy/Lucas Ottone Dating coach and dating app expert Meredith Golden says her number one tip is to have an amazing first picture. "Smiling, looking at the camera, no hat or sunglasses, vertical as opposed to laying in bed, and please have clothing on in the picture," she says. It's equally as important to use photos that actually look like you. The goal is to find someone who likes you for who you are, so there's no need to be deceiving. "Use accurate, current, everyday pictures," says matchmaker and dating expert Stefanie Safran. "The most important and best tip I have is to take a current photo which truly captures the authentic essence of you, your personality, and lifestyle," says Claudia Duran, VIP Matchmaker at Elite Connections. "So if you're a beach lover, take it at the beach. If you're a coffee shop nomad, take it at a coffee shop."

2 Include a bio, even if it's short. Stocksy/Aleksandar Novoselski The second rule you should always follow is to include a bio, answer the questions, or fill out whatever personal profile information the app makes available to you. "Write something in the description," Golden says. "This is what fosters conversation, which is necessary to yield a meet." Just like with your photos, when writing your bio, you want to stay true to who you are. Authenticity is the key to making quality matches and achieving the best possible results on dating apps. "It's so important to convey who you really are on an online profile to avoid disappointment and wasted time," says Duran. "The goal should be to actually attract people who would really like you and vibe with your lifestyle in person, so there are minimal awkward surprises on the date. Then it's just about chemistry."