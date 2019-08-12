There's no denying the fact that, in addition to being a talented singer and performer, Beyoncé is an undeniable fashion and beauty icon for the ages. And to be honest, her eldest daughter is proving to be just as iconic — even Tina Knowles-Lawson's comments on Blue Ivy's makeup skills support the idea that Blue will grow up to be equally as glam as her fierce mama. Don't get me wrong, Blue is a star in her own right, and if she decides to go a different route than her parents and skip the music scene altogether, at least we know she can opt to be a professional makeup artist instead.

While I'd love to see Blue live out her MUA fantasy, it's more likely that she'd become a beauty guru, because our girl is not one to stay behind the scenes. She can't help but shine! And according to Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Blue's skills have beauty influencer written all over them. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Knowles-Lawson gave all the deets. "I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay!" she told ET while at BeautyCon Festival LA, per Elle, adding, "But it's just for playtime. We have fun!"

Imagine being a little kid and having Beyoncé's makeup collection at your fingertips? I wouldn't need to buy toys, I'd be all set playing with lipsticks and face jewels. Clearly, Blue felt the same, seen here glamming back in 2016:

Grandma Knowles-Lawson called Blue "quite the makeup artist," and I'm literally 0% shocked, because I have a feeling Blue would be good at pretty much anything she tried. Her strong suit when it comes to glam, though? Knowles-Lawson said she's all about the eyes. "She puts stones and does all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye. She's a little artist," she told ET. So cute!

To think we thought Sir John was glamming Beyoncé for all her big nights out. Perhaps it was Blue Ivy all along!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I mean, Kim Kardashian-West is low-key obsessed with her daughter, North West, and North's styling abilities, so I wouldn't be surprised to see Bey taking makeup tips from Blue the way Kim takes fashion advice from North. I can't wait til 20 years from now when these two have (Hopefully!) dreamed up a highly successful beauty and style business, ideally with their own reality TV series documenting it all. North & Blue Take Fashion Week, anyone? I'd watch.

Until then, we'll have to take Knowles-Lawson's word on Blue's skills, and keep our fingers crossed Mama Bey lets her rock a little makeup to an event sometime soon:

Do kids need to be wearing makeup? No, certainly not; no one does. But it seems like Blue Ivy approaches makeup the way other children might approach drawing or painting. It's an art form, and she's expressing herself! I love seeing how creative and talented she is, and regardless of the haters, I'm keeping my fingers crossed we get a Blue Ivy makeup line in 2040, face jewels included!