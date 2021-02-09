Valentine's Day is the perfect time to treat your SO (or yourself) to a sweet treat. A box of chocolates is a pretty standard V-Day treat, but it you want to switch it up (for free!), you can check out Tim Hortons' Valentine's Day deal. Honestly, it'll be hard to beat this offer, which basically rewards you just for buying your daily cup of coffee.

All you'll have to do snag your free donut is order online or with the Tim Hortons app at a participating Tim Hortons location on Feb. 13 or 14 and purchase any size beverage, according to an email from Tim Hortons to Elite Daily. There's no promo code needed, which means the free donut offer will be automatically applied when you order your sip. There are plenty of beverage options you can order at Tim Hortons, including different coffee varieties and tea blends. If you're looking for something special for Valentine's Day, there are also specialty hot beverages, like White Hot Chocolate.

As for your donut, there are options like Chocolate Dip, Old Fashioned Plain, or a Honey Cruller. They all sell for about $1, so you're basically saving a buck on your order. To claim the offer on the Tim Hortons mobile app, make sure you download it from Google Play or the App Store. You can also place your order on Tim Hortons website. As you plan for your freebie, keep in mind there's a limit of one free donut per transaction.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you'll want to opt for Tim Hortons delivery, which is available if you're located within a 6-mile radius of a participating Tim Hortons store. If you're using the mobile app, all you'll need to do is tap "Order" and select "Delivery." It'll cost you an extra $1.99 for delivery. If delivery is not available in your area, you'll be given the option to order ahead and pick up your order.

You'll also want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31 when you receive your Tim Hortons order. They include throwing away the packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you go out or meet your delivery person at the door.

