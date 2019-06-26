Independence Day is right around the corner, and if you're like me, you're probably readying your stomach for all the bites and sips that come with BBQ season. Personally, I don't think getting into the spirit of July 4 would be complete without some star-spangled eats for dessert, and Tim Hortons has got you covered leading up to the festivities. Tim Hortons' Fireworks Donut, which is topped with popping candy to simulate the "pop" from a firecracker, is a surefire way to start or end your celebration with a bang. Plus there's no denying that this sweet candy-coated treat will make a perfect addition to your holiday 'Gram.

Starting on Wednesday, June 26, customers can head to their local Tim Hortons to check out what might just be the most patriotic doughnut I've ever seen. If you're all about getting your sugar fix handled in the most star-spangled way possible this year, the chain's new Fireworks Donuts for both Independence Day and Canada Day should be making a grand appearance in your celebratory spread.

As much as I love digging into all the BBQ and hanging out with friends during the day, I'll admit that my favorite part of the annual celebration has to be the fireworks at night. In my opinion, July 4 wouldn't be July 4 without the colorful show — and now, Tim Hortons is making it a little easier to bring the magic and the signature "pops" of the fiery display to your festivities. Whether or not you'll be witnessing some real fireworks this year, you'll want to make some room for the Independence Day Fireworks Donut, which is reportedly layered with creamy vanilla fondant, blue and white sprinkles, and red and white popping candy to give you a little bit of the firework's "pop" with every bite.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Our neighbors up north will also be getting their very own red-and-white version of the treat, which isn't that surprising as the Toronto-based company is Canada's biggest quick service restaurant chain. If you want to celebrate Canada Day a few days earlier on July 1, you can purchase the Canada Day Fireworks Donut at participating Tim Horton locations. According to press materials, the Canada Day version is similar to the Independence Day offering as it also starts with a base of vanilla fondant, but it swaps out the red and blue candies for red and white popping candy and red and white sprinkles.

According to a Tim Hortons rep, you can expect these babies to clock in at about $1.49 each, or about $17.88 for a dozen, but I'd recommend calling your nearest restaurant to make sure and to confirm that it's one of the locations serving them. Again, both these patriotic donuts will be available at participating Tim Horton locations starting on June 26 "for a limited time only," so I probably wouldn't wait until the actual day of the holiday to pick up a dozen of these festive confections for your crew and start the celebrations off with a bang.