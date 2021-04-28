As more and more people are getting vaccinated, they're finally starting to make real travel plans. Those filled with an overwhelming amount of wanderlust probably already have their first trips planned and plane tickets booked, but if you're still in the dream phase, TikTok's #DontBeSurprised trend is just for you. The viral hashtag has allowed users to show off their dream scenarios, and a lot of TikTokers are using it to present where they'd like to jet off to next.

The #DontBeSurprised tag started with TikToker @notgodhimselflol, who posted a video of himself on April 19, saying, "Eh, don't be surprised if one day I just..." From there, he shows a picture of late hiker Chris McCandless (aka Alexander Supertramp), implying that one day he'd love to travel as well. This OG video inspired other TikTokers to put their dreams on display. While some users did joke videos about becoming Kris Jenner or having a million cats, others used the #DontBeSurprised trend to show off their future travel destinations.

Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that fully vaccinated people can safely travel within the U.S., continuing to wear your mask and social distancing as much as possible. If you want to travel abroad, you should check out the COVID-19 protocols in your country of choice. While you wait to be fully vaccinated (which is two weeks after your last shot) and feel comfortable enough to get away, you can daydream with other TikTokers on where you'd like to go. Maybe some of these eight #DontBeSurprised TikToks will inspire you to make some solid plans.

1. Switzerland TikTok TikToker @zackubi would love to get a one-way ticket to Switzerland. As part of the trend, TikTokers are using the Green Screen effect to show off stock photos of what their dreams look like. For this video, @zackubi showcases photos of Switzerland's gorgeous scenery, especially during the winter.

2. Ethiopia If you want to fully immerse yourself in another country's culture, you're like TikToker @finest.onthe.block. This TikTok shows off the food and gorgeous sights of Ethiopia. If you decide to make your own #DontBeSurprised TikTok, really focus on every aspect of traveling that you're excited about.

3. Tokyo Disneyland TikToker @disneyfoodblog asks a very important question: "If you could go to any Disney Park around the world, where would you go?" With its amazing Mickey-shaped snacks and character mochi, Tokyo Disneyland is definitely on the list. If you're a theme park lover, you might want to use this trend to show which park you're thinking of visiting next.

4. Puerto Rico TikTok If you're looking for a beachy getaway, you may want to head to Puerto Rico. That's where TikToker @toryhawt is dreaming of. Over there, you have the sand, surf, and delicious Caribbean fruit.

5. Oregon Coast Don't just take a trip, but plan a full adventure. A road trip is the perfect post-pandemic vacay, and TikToker @juju.kubs is dreaming of driving down the Oregon coast. Along the way, you can stop for some amazing and breathtaking views on the Pacific Coast Highway.

6. The Islands With the summer coming up, it's the perfect time to dream up a New England getaway. There you can visit Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha's Vineyard — all conveniently located in Massachusetts — which is exactly where TikToker @colegiannasca would like to go. It'll be the perfect Insta destination for cute coastal pics on the shore.