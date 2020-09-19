Tiffany Trump’s Statement On Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Reached Across Party Lines

On Friday, Sept. 18, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas, and many are mourning the loss of the feminist icon. Despite political party differences, even Tiffany Trump posted a tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice. Tiffany Trump's statement on Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death honors the late legal icon for trailblazing a path for women.

Trump posted her tribute on Instagram on Sept. 18, following the news of Ginsberg's death at 87. She captioned her post with a lengthy statement, alongside a photo of Ginsberg at Georgetown Law, which happens to be Tump's alma mater. "Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for being a trailblazer for women in the legal field, a pioneer for women and gender equality, and for showing that patriotism hinges not on agreement, but on the unwavering commitment to persevere, to listen, to learn, and to develop together," she wrote. Trump continued, "Justice Ginsburg, an icon of the left, and Justice Scalia, an icon of the right, were great friends — regardless of their different ideologies. Ginsburg admired Scalia for his love of the constitution and his fierce devotion to defend it how he believed was intended."

The daughter of President Donald Trump drew a connection to friendships across party lines. "Ginsburg often disagreed with his jurisprudence, but she too sought to defend the Constitution how she believed it was intended to by the founders. Scalia once even gave Ginsburg an advance notice of his dissent so Ginsburg could make her majority opinion better," Trump wrote.

"What both understood about each other was that, despite their vast differences of opinion, they shared a truly unique bond — that of dedicating their life to advancing this country," said Trump. "May we learn from your devout commitment to justice so that we, too, may find extraordinary (and perhaps surprising) friendships among our fellow Americans, and continue your work to build a better and more just nation," Trump concluded the post.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Trump's photo mentioned her honor at having attended a 2017 lecture by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg at Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown University. The photo featured a quote from the late Supreme Court Justice about women in law, which Trump said she touched on during the lecture. "Employers were upfront about not wanting lady lawyers... I'd say the difference is that all the closed doors are now open," Ginsberg said.

During her lifetime, Ginsberg fought for equality in more ways than one, championing women's rights, gay rights, and reproductive rights. The Supreme Court's press release on Sept. 18 also recognized Ginsberg's accomplishments. Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. made a statement, remarking, “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague." He continued, "Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

While Ginsburg is being honored by progressives across the country following her death, Trump's post emphasized how conservatives also respected the late Justice.