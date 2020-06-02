On Tuesday, June 2, Tiffany Trump joined thousands of people in sharing a blank black box on social media. While the viral campaign to show solidarity with the black community and to lift black voices has earned its share of controversy amid complaints it's inadvertently silencing the Black Lives Matter movement, the first daughter's involvement was her first post about the nationwide protests against police brutality. Here's how Tiffany Trump's #BlackoutTuesday post shows where she stands on the current state of the protests.

While the #BlackoutTuesday movement has earned its share of critics, the goal of the movement is to help non-black allies of the Black Lives Matter movement elevate the voices of the black community, by "muting" their own regular social media content, and instead lifting up black voices and resources. It comes following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of white police officer Derek Chauvin. Protests have erupted around the country since people saw video footage of the incident, which shows Floyd repeatedly saying, "I can't breathe," as Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for allegedly over eight minutes, according to court documents. Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder on Friday, May 29. Elite Daily attempted to reach representatives of Chauvin for comment on the charges, but did not receive a response.

Tiffany made her support for the #BlackoutTuesday cause known when she participated by posting a black square on Instagram. She also shared a quote from Helen Keller about people coming together: "Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much." Finally, she added the hashtags #blackoutTuesday and #justiceforgeorgefloyd.

With her Blackout Tuesday post, it appears Tiffany is a supporter of the cause and its message of supporting the black community, but it is worth noting she referenced a white woman in her post, considering the movement is aimed at elevating black voices — although the quote itself was a call for unity. While the post doesn't elaborate too much on Tiffany's complete thoughts about the protests, its message of coming together is in contrast to some of the fiery language President Trump has used in regard to the protest, like in his remarks on Monday, June 1, when he said he would take military action to "dominate" violent protesters.

This isn't the first time Tiffany seemed to stray from her father's message. Back in March 2018, Tiffany liked an Instagram post featuring signs from March For Our Lives. In the image she liked, there were photos of signs that read "Protect Children, Not Guns," and "Next Massacre Will Be the GOP in the Midterm Elections." Of course, that flew in the face of rhetoric coming from President Trump at the time, including his call for guns in the classroom. Tiffany has never outright come out in opposition to her father, and so far, her behavior on social media is the closest she's gotten.

Only time will tell whether the first daughter makes a more in-depth statement about her views on the protests and if they fully differ from those of her father, but her social media activity hints at where her head might be at during these times.