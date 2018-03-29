I don't think we're ever going to find out who allegedly bit Beyoncé, fam. The now-infamous reported bite went down at an after-party for one of JAY-Z's concerts in December, and Tiffany Haddish nearly broke the internet when she shared her story (sans a few vital details) in an interview with GQ on March 26. Beyoncé's reported reaction to the entire internet frenzy over the bite was apparently super chill. But guys, Tiffany Haddish signed an NDA over "Who Bit Beyoncé," so this mystery will probably remain unsolved no matter how hard the BeyHive tries to solve it. Elite Daily reached out to Beyoncé's team for comment on whether or not this reported bite and chain of events actually happened, but did not hear back by time of publication.

It doesn't look like anyone will be disclosing who this reported Beyoncé biter is. Beyoncé's representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, told GQ of the reported bite, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge." In terms of how Beyoncé feels about this whole "who bit Beyoncé" trend, a source told Us Weekly on March 27 she reportedly thinks it's kind of the internet to worry about her face so much, but she's ready for this frenzy to end. The source claims,

She thinks it’s sweet people are so concerned, but also doesn’t want to make life hard for the person that did it. Beyoncé’s team is being contacted by almost everyone they’ve ever met! They are getting texts and calls asking, ‘Were you there? What did you see? Have you heard anything?’ It’s pretty insane for anyone that works with Beyoncé.

Elite Daily reached out to Beyoncé's team for comment on this reported reaction as stated by Us Weekly, but did not hear back by time of publication.

Haddish did an Instagram Live on Wednesday, March 28 and during the live session, she referenced the Biting Scandal (are we calling it that?), saying, “NDAs are real, so I’m not saying sh*t about nothing." Haddish might've been the only person willing to reveal who allegedly bit Beyoncé (she was the one who brought the whole story to our attention, after all), so hearing that she legally can't say anything is a massive bummer for this member of the BeyHive. But I guess I can go on living without knowing who allegedly bit my icon in the face. That's fine. I'm fine.

Haddish trolled us with her knowledge of who allegedly bit Beyoncé on her Instagram Live on March 28.

“You wanna know who bit Beyoncé?" she said. Yes, Tiffany! I really do! She continued, "I’m gonna just tell you all. And it’s the last time I’m talking about it, I ain’t going to say nothing else about it. Let me sip some of my tea." The actress added,

I’m going to tell you who did it then I’m never talking about it again because really it’s done. People should be focusing on the real issues at hand, like did you do your taxes? Because taxes is due real soon. Can your children read and write? Have you been working with them on their reading and their writing? Is your house clean? That’s what we need to be focusing on. But y’all wanna know, everybody’s going crazy about who bit Beyoncé. I’m going to tell you so this can all be done with.

Then she trolled us one last time when she joked, “I’m going to tell you who bit Beyoncé: It was Stormy Daniels." She added, "Pay attention to what’s really going on! That’s not real news — 'Who bit Beyoncé?' is not real news!”

This whole "Who bit Beyoncé?" frenzy started when Haddish claimed to GQ that an actress allegedly bit Beyoncé's face at an after-party for one of JAY-Z's concerts. You know, the party where Haddish snagged selfies Queen Bey and JAY-Z?

Haddish's version of the reported bite story is so hilarious, as is everything Tiffany Haddish does. She claimed to GQ, "There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest." Haddish claimed in the interview that she didn't see the reported bite happen — she was just told about it after the fact by one of Beyoncé's friends.

She claimed,

Beyoncé stormed away, went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘JAY! Come here! This b*tch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b*tch just bit Beyoncé?’ And so then, a lot of things happened.

According to the interview, Haddish claimed she approached Beyoncé when the party was almost over to see if the bite actually happened. She claimed, "Near the end of the party, Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’" Haddish claimed,

I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That b*tch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b*tch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’

Beyoncé has not confirmed if the sequence of events Tiffany Haddish told GQ actually happened.

Beyoncé: Allegedly gets bit in the face by an actress who was on drugs. Also Beyoncé: "It's cool." This woman has more forgiveness in one strand of her beautiful hair than I do in my entire body.