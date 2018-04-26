Every once in a while, you hear a story about someone who went so above and beyond what you would expect a person to be capable of, that it completely and utterly floors you. This is pretty much how I've felt ever since reading about how Tia Freeman delivered her own baby using YouTube videos, while she was alone in a hotel room in a foreign country. Talk about that whole "mother lifting a car to save her child" thing, right? I know we're not even halfway through 2018 yet, but I'm gonna go ahead and say Tia Freeman's story is the single best news story of the entire year — and frankly, the type of inspiration most humans could really use right about now.

Freeman shared the full story via a thread on Twitter, including literally everything you need to know, from the unexpected pregnancy (due to the type of birth control she said she was on, which didn't give her a period), to the surprise labor that came on pretty much immediately after landing in Istanbul, Turkey, a layover destination on her way to Germany, which was all part of a trip that she said she'd planned prior to knowing about the pregnancy. Freeman tweeted about her cramping while waiting at the Turkish airport,

I’m literally gripping the railing trying to make it through the lines. At this point I feel like I’m about to pass out. I’m sweating. I feel like I have to vomit. I’m going through it. Then I’m like wait a minute b*tch are you in labor?!!!

For anyone looking for a funny, inspiring, straight-up amazing story, all you have to do is check out Tia Freeman's Twitter thread.

According to Freeman's tweets, the main reason she wound up giving birth in a hotel room versus in a hospital was due to how quickly labor came on for her, coupled with the language barrier in a foreign country, which made it super difficult to make any quick decisions. Keep in mind, according to her account via Twitter, Freeman was sure she was already in labor once she arrived at the Turkish airport. As someone who whines whenever I get a baby menstrual cramp, I'm already fully willing to endorse Freeman for a medal of honor.

With no proficiency in the Turkish language, no idea what the emergency phone number was, and a fully-formed human baby about to pop out, what did Freeman do? She YouTubed it, of course. Have I mentioned yet that, according to The New York Post, Freeman is merely 22 years old, and a computer specialist in the U.S. Air Force? Can we get this girl a book deal, please?!

Freeman tweeted that she used the information she gleaned from YouTube in order to safely deliver her baby alone in her hotel room.

This might be a good time to point out how dead-on Freeman is with her GIF selection all throughout her Twitter thread. This story reads like a Pulitzer winner, honestly.

Freeman explained via tweet that she chose to have her baby in the hotel's bathtub, and that she didn't start pushing until her contractions were two minutes apart, as she'd learned online that she didn't want to exhaust herself too early and then be out of energy when the baby was about to come out. Keep in mind, she noted that her contractions were already only a minute apart when she made it to her hotel room, and that she had never felt pain like this in her life. She tweeted,

I BARELY made it to my room. so I throw the towel in my mouth and start pushing. And I have NEVVVVEEERRRR felt any pain like this in my life. I felt like I was being split open. WHERE WAS MY EPIDURAL?!

Freeman explained that she only had to push about five or six times before the baby — a healthy, beautiful baby boy — came out. But the drama doesn't stop there, girl.

After Freeman gave birth, she realized the placenta was still inside of her and had to come out.

So yeah, she basically had to give birth all over again, but this time, to a floppy, penis-like placenta. Freeman then — after checking the internet for guidance, of course — used sterilized shoelaces to clamp the uterus and cut the cord with a personal knife.

Freeman's story is so wildly inspiring and jaw-dropping that you can only shake your head in disbelief. After giving birth, she tweeted she didn't go to the hospital, but rather decided to clean up the bathroom, breastfeed her child, and simply go to bed.

Elite Daily had a chance to speak with Freeman over Twitter about her totally-bonkers experience. She says she and her baby, whom she's named Xavier, are doing great.

"We’re surrounded by love and family. He’s had a check up since being back in the states and he’s still 100% healthy," she tells Elite Daily over Twitter. "As far as how I was able to keep my composure lol well I’m in the military and I’ve played sports all my life and both have taught me how to focus and it’s hard to panic and focus at the same time. Who would have known that that training would one day come in handy."

Now, just to be clear, as inspiring as Freeman's story is, please do not take this as permission to give birth to your own baby, or to tell someone else they should have their baby, in a hotel room, or anywhere outside of a safe, sterile setting. Freeman is extremely lucky to have handled everything as well as she did, and while home births are certainly possible, it's the kind of thing you definitely want to plan out ahead of time, know what I mean?

Personally, I kind of want to ask Freeman to run for some sort of political office — but maybe I'll wait a couple months. She deserves a vacation right now.