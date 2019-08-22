Thousands Of Amazon Reviewers Swear These 40 Useful Things Under $40 Really Work

When it comes to shopping online, it pays to do your research before making your final purchase. I can't tell you how many times I could've saved myself a few credit card charges if I'd read the reviews beforehand — but I can tell you it's amounted to a lot of space in my closet filled with products I don't use. So if you ever find yourself on the fence about whether or not you should buy something, don't be like me — instead, try to focus your attention on all the Amazon products with high ratings.

My strategy? If you can find it somewhere else, you can probably find it on Amazon. And if you can find it on Amazon, it probably has had at least a few people leave their feedback. They'll let you know if the cream you're considering isn't safe for sensitive skin or if that kitchen gadget really is worth it — because it's always easier to buy the Amazon products with five-star reviews, as they frequently have hundreds (if not thousands) of verified reviews.

A little bit of discretion never hurt anyone while shopping online, right? But when there are tons of Amazon products that reviewers love, you'll hardly need it to begin with.