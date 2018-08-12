Believe The Reviewers’ Hype, These 39 Amazon Products Are That Good

Whether you're buying products on Amazon, or buying them from — come to think of it, who really buys anything that's not from Amazon these days? The allure of free two-day shipping is usually too much to draw me away, and the fact that Amazon has thousands of highly reviewed products from trusted buyers doesn't hurt either.

Generally you want to double-check that the purchase you're about to make is a smart one, or at least not something you're going to wind up having to pay to ship back — and sometimes that requires a little bit of research on your end. Luckily, all that means is a little deep dive into the reviews section. You wouldn't think that the electric toothbrush in here could really remove up to 300 percent more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush, but the 2,500 positive four- and five-star reviews would beg to differ. And as for the seemingly questionable claim that this pain-relieving foam works instantly? Well, there are over 1,000 reviewers who say otherwise.

A little bit of skepticism goes a long way when shopping online, but truly —who needs it when you've got thousands of Amazon products with five-star reviews to help you out instead?