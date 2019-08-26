Thousands Of Amazon Reviewers Swear These 39 Useful Things Under $40 Really Work

When it comes to shopping online, it pays to do your research before making your final purchase. I can't tell you how many times I could've saved myself a few credit card charges if I'd read the reviews beforehand — but I can tell you it's amounted to a lot of space in my closet filled with products I don't use. So if you ever find yourself on the fence about whether or not you should buy something, don't be like me — instead, try to focus your attention on all the Amazon products with high ratings.

My strategy? If you can find it somewhere else, you can probably find it on Amazon. And if you can find it on Amazon, it probably has had at least a few people leave their feedback. They'll let you know if the cream you're considering isn't safe for sensitive skin or if that kitchen gadget really is worth it — because it's always easier to buy the Amazon products with five-star reviews, as they frequently have hundreds (if not thousands) of verified reviews.

A little bit of discretion never hurt anyone while shopping online, right? But when there are tons of Amazon products that reviewers love, you'll hardly need it to begin with.

1. The Travel Pillow That Prevents Your Head From Falling Forward J-Pillow Travel Pillow $21.20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find that traditional travel pillows move your head around too much, why not try using this travel pillow that's designed to support your head, neck, and chin simultaneously? This pillow can be used in several positions, whether you're sleeping upright or leaning against a window — plus, you can also wear it as additional neck support while watching television. The cover feels soft against your skin, and the snap-loop makes it easy to attach to any carry-on bag.

2. A Waterproof Bag That's Perfect For Hiking, Camping, Fishing, And More Earth Pak Dry Bag $34 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're camping, hiking, fishing, or even just running in the rain — this waterproof dry bag will keep your belongings high and dry. Each order also comes with a waterproof phone case with clear windows that allow you to snap pictures without taking it out, plus one Amazon reviewer even raved that "its extremely durable — it got dropped, drug in the sand and shells, and still looks great. It folds up and compacts very nicely as well...fell off the boat once, no issues getting wet!"

3. The Inflatable Pillow That's Ergonomically-Designed To Support Your Back And Neck Trekology Inflatable Pillow $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Lugging around a regular pillow isn't always an option when you're camping — but this inflatable pillow deflates so that it's smaller and lighter than a soda can. This pillow is also ergonomically-designed to provide support to your lumbar and neck while you rest, plus it's made with super-durable elastic TPU that's resistant to water. It only takes about five breaths to completely inflate it, and the slip-resistant design prevents it from sliding out from underneath you at night.

4. A Cute Bangle Bracelet That Doubles As A Bag Hanger Clipa Bag Hanger $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Letting your purse or bag sit on the ground is a quick way for it to become dirty and gross, whereas this handy bag hanger lets you easily suspend it from practically any table or flat surface. It's made with triple-plated high-strength alloy that's guaranteed not to tarnish, and it even doubles as a chic bangle bracelet so that it's easy to keep with you no matter where you go.

5. The Gloves That Relieve Pain From Carpal Tunnel, Arthritis, And More Vive Health Direct $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find your hands and wrists growing sore from arthritis, carpal tunnel, or even osteoarthritis, these compression gloves are an easy way to relieve the pain. These gloves feature an open-finger design that makes it easy to use your phone while you're wearing them, plus they contour to the natural shape of your hand in order to soothe away soreness in your joints. The breathable cotton material is temperature regulating, and they provide light compression as well.

6. A Water Bottle That Infuses Your Favorite Flavors Of Fresh Fruit Great Gear Infuser Water Bottle $13 | Amazon See On Amazon The taste of plain water can quickly get boring — which is why this infuser bottle makes it easy to add your favorite fruit flavors to your daily dose of water. It also features a leak-proof lid that won't let your water spill out if it gets dropped, plus it's made with BPA-free materials that are incredibly durable. It's also a great way to save money on buying flavored water, and each order also comes with a recipe ebook to get you started.

7. The Towel That Keeps You Cool In The Hot Weather Alfamo Cooling Towel $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Maybe you're going to be sitting outside at a sporting event, or maybe you're traveling somewhere hot and humid — either way, this towel will keep you cool no matter how high temperatures rise. Unlike other versions, this one chills instantly and can stay cool for up to three hours — and the fabric doubles as SPF 50-rated sunscreen and is soft to the touch. Each order also comes with a waterproof carrying pouch, plus a carabiner so that you can easily attach it to any bag or backpack.

8. A Pair Of Compression Socks That Encourage Blood Flow In Your Muscles SB SOX Compression Socks $15 | Amazon See On Amazon I actually bought a pair of The Vacuum-Designed To Get All The Awkward Nooks And Crannies In Your Car before a long overnight flight, and instead of feeling sore and achy after we landed, my legs genuinely felt great. These socks set themselves apart from other compression socks by featuring a reinforced heel and toe that provides extra support, and the breathable fabric prevents your feet and legs from becoming overly hot. The compression aspect helps encourage blood flow throughout your muscles, and I can personally confirm that they're not too tight — the fit is just right.

9. The Vacuum-Designed To Get All The Awkward Nooks And Crannies In Your Car HOTOR Car Vacuum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Using a regular hose vacuum to clean your car is unnecessarily difficult when you could just use this car vacuum instead. This handheld vacuum is made with a super-bright LED light that makes it easy to see into those dark spaces underneath the seats and in the trunk, and the detachable cup makes it easy to empty out without having to disassemble the entire vacuum. Each order comes with three nozzles that make it easy to reach awkward corners, plus the convenient carrying case is a convenient addition.

10. A Pillow That Supports Proper Spine Alignment While You Sleep Cushy Form Knee Pillow $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Put it underneath your back to properly align your spine, or put this orthopedic pillow between your knees in order to keep yourself comfortable while you sleep. This pillow is great for side sleepers, pregnant women, or even people recovering from surgery as it helps improve your blood circulation — plus, it reacts to your body temperature by becoming softer when it's hot, or firmer when it's cold. Each order includes a free travel bag, and the memory foam construction is 100 percent hypoallergenic.

11. The Toothbrushes Made With Soft Charcoal Bristles PennyPinch Charcoal Toothbrushes (5-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they designed to last for up to 15 months, but these toothbrushes are made with charcoal bristles that help remove stains and get rid of odor-causing bacteria. You can use these toothbrushes with charcoal or traditional toothpaste, and the bristles are soft so that you won't have to worry about them irritating sensitive teeth or inflamed gums. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "This toothbrush is so soft, it is like massaging my gums. Brushing turned out to be a pleasant experience that I look forward to at the end of the day!"

12. A Pack Of Blotting Tissues Made With Natural Bamboo Charcoal PleasingCare Oil Absorbing Tissues (100-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find that your face becomes a little oily during the day, these blotting sheets are an easy way to dry up your face without ruining your makeup. Unlike competing blotting sheets, these ones are made from 100 percent natural linen fibers with organic bamboo charcoal that's gentle (yet effective) on your skin, and the packaging makes it easy to pull out just one sheet at a time.

13. The Desk Lamp With A Built-In USB Charging Port Etekcity Desk Lamp $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of clogging up an outlet with a charger, just use the built-in USB port at the bottom of this convenient desk lamp. It's also made with 16 energy-efficient LED bulbs that are soft on the eyes — plus, the lighted base lets you set the mood by setting it to practically any color on the spectrum. The LED bulbs also have a lifetime of at least 10,000 hours, and it can even operate cordlessly since the rechargeable battery lasts for up to six hours.

14. A Foam Roller That Soothes Away Soreness In Aching Muscles 321 STRONG Foam Roller $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find that your legs, back, or arms are sore after a long workout, try using this medium-density foam roller to alleviate the pain. This roller is soft enough that you can use it to treat lower body pain, like plantar fasciitis or sciatica, yet the solid core prevents it from warping over time. It's a great way to flush away lactic acid in your muscles, plus it's lightweight so you can easily take it with you while traveling.

15. The Water Filtration System That's Perfect For Camping Sawyer Products Water Filtration System $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got a camping trip coming up, or you're stocking an emergency preparedness kit, this water filtration system is a great way to make sure you'll have clean drinking water. It filters out 99.9999 percent of bacteria, including salmonella, cholera, and E. coli — plus, it gets rid of 100 percent of micro-plastics. You can use this filter for up to 100,000 gallons before it needs to be replaced, and it even comes with a straw filter that allows you to drink directly from your water source.

16. A Set Of Exercise Bands That Help You Tone Up At Home Fit Simplify Resistance Bands (5-Piece Set) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100 percent non-toxic latex, this set of resistance bands are an easy way to tone up muscles without having to pay for an expensive gym membership. You can use these bands to train your legs, arms, thighs, back, and more — and each one is a different resistance level so that you can track your progress over time. Each order also comes with a bonus carrying pouch, as well as an online ebook to help get you started.

17. The Reusable Food Bag Made From Antibacterial Silicone Stasher Food Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of wasting money on environmentally-harmful plastic bags, try using this reusable option from Stasher. Not only can you use this bag over and over, but the silicone design means it's also naturally antibacterial — as well as heat-resistant. You can use this bag to boil or sous vide your meals, and the pinch-lock seal is airtight so that your food stays fresher for longer than it would in a disposable baggie.

18. A Cold Brew Coffee Maker With An Airtight Lid For Added Freshness Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Buying cold brew at the store quickly becomes expensive, whereas using this cold brew coffee maker is an easy, affordable swap. This pitcher is made with an airtight lid that keeps your brewed coffee fresher for longer than competing containers, and the non-slip handle keeps it secure in your hands. The filter is made from fine mesh that keeps coffee grounds from making it into your final cup of Joe, plus it's completely BPA-free.

19. The Reusable Drinking Straws Made From Stainless Steel YIHONG Metal Straws $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular plastic straws aren't great for the environment, whereas these metal drinking straws are not only reusable, but they're also made from durable stainless steel that is resistant to rust. These straws are tall enough that you can use them with tumblers as well as drinking glasses, and each order also comes with two nylon cleaning brushes so that it's easy to scrub them down from top to bottom.

20. A Silverware Tray That Organizes Any Messy Drawer Joseph Joseph Silverware Organizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You could keep letting your silverware sit jumbled in a drawer, or you could use this convenient silverware organizer to keep everything straight. This organizer is made with labelled compartments for spoons, forks, and knives — plus, the stacked design allows you to use the rest of your drawer for larger items, like spatulas, whisks, and more. The compartments are large enough that you can store a full set of silverware, and the non-slip base keeps it from sliding around.

21. The Device That Cooks Delicious Breakfast Sandwiches In Minutes Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $40 | Amazon See On Amazon It only takes a few minutes for this breakfast sandwich maker to turn your fresh eggs, meat, English muffins, and more into a delicious meal for two. Best of all, the parts are removable so that cleaning up is a breeze when you're done. This device features a built-in timer that prevents your meal from burning, and each order also comes with a recipe book to help get you started.

22. A Device That Takes The Work Out Of Poaching And Hard-Boiling Eggs Maxi-Matic Egg Cooker $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Professional chefs and novice home cooks alike can struggle with cooking the perfect egg — so why not use this handy egg cooker instead? This device can hard-, medium-, or soft-boil up to seven eggs at the same time, and the built-in piercing pin releases sulfur build-up from inside the shell so that your yolks always come out bright yellow. You can also poach eggs using this machine, plus the stainless steel exterior is resistant to rust.

23. The Stackable Rack That Organizes Your Jars And Cans Simple Houseware Can Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Everybody has that one shelf in their kitchen that's overflowing with canned goods, so why not use this kitchen shelf organizer to sort it all out? This organizer can hold up to 36 cans or jars, and it's stackable so that you can double your storage capacity if needed. There's zero tools required for assembly or installation, plus the six plastic dividers are adjustable so that this organizer can still accommodate larger or smaller-sized cans.

24. A Tumbler That's Vacuum-Insulated So Your Beverage Stays Cold CHILLOUT LIFE Tumbler $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable stainless steel that's resistant to rust, this tumbler cup is double-wall vacuum-insulated so that the heat from your hands doesn't transfer to your beverage. The insulated design allows cold drinks to stay cold for up to nine hours, whereas hot drinks stay warm for at least three. The BPA-free lid also has a slot where you can insert a straw — and unlike other tumblers, this one is shatterproof and features an anti-slip exterior.

25. The Food Processor Made With Stainless Steel Blades Hamilton Beach Mini Food Processor $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for cramped kitchens, RVs, or even dorms, this miniature food processor is made with durable stainless steel blades that easily chop through vegetables, nuts, and more. The built-in oil dispenser makes it easy to add liquids to the bowl while the blades are still spinning — plus, the compact size means it's great for making salad dressings, marinades, salsa, or even guacamole. All you have to do is press down on the top in order for the blades to spin, and one enthusiastic Amazon wrote it's "simple to operate and clean, and you only need to give a couple of quick presses to get a good coarse chop."

26. A Can Opener With An Extra-Wide Base So It Won't Tip Over Cuisinart Electric Can Opener $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Using a manual can opener can be tough on your wrists, whereas using this electric can opener is as easy as pressing a button. In fact, this can opener features a press-and-release lever that makes it easy to both remove and attach your can, plus the extra-wide base prevents it from tipping over while the can spins. The precision blade ensures that this device only needs one pass to completely open the can, and the entire unit is completely BPA-free.

27. The Collapsible Electric Kettle Made With Food-Grade Silicone Gourmia Electric Kettle $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got limited storage space in your kitchen, or you're looking for an easy way to boil water while traveling, this collapsible electric kettle is right up your alley. You can easily make coffee, tea, noodles, and more using this kettle — plus, it collapses down so that it's easy to store when you're not using it. It's made from food-grade silicone that's naturally antibacterial, plus the entire kettle is BPA-free.

28. A Pair Of Yoga Pants With A Convenient Hidden Pocket TSLA Yoga Pants $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Most people prefer their pants to have pockets, and these yoga pants set themselves apart from the competition by featuring a hidden pocket on the waistband where you can store your keys, cash, or other small items. These yoga pants are thick so that they don't become see-through when you stretch, yet they're also breathable so you'll feel comfortable all day long. This comes in fun bright colors like wine or red, but also in neutrals. Available sizes: XS-2X

29. The Steamer That Can Cook Two Meals At The Same Time Oster Tiered Food Steamer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas other steamers can only cook one ingredient at a time, this tiered food steamer has two containers that allow you to cook two separate meals simultaneously. You can use this steamer to cook vegetables, fish, meat, and more — plus, the built-in timer prevents you from accidentally overcooking your food. The transparent steaming containers make it easy to see how far along your dinner is, and they even nest together for compact storage.

30. A Cutting Board That Comes With Color-Coded Cutting Mats Seville Classics Cutting Board (8-Piece Set) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Washing your cutting board to avoid cross-contamination quickly becomes tedious, which is why this cutting board comes with color-coded mats you can use to keep the board clean and your food prep hygienic. The board itself is made from eco-friendly bamboo that's super-durable, and the mats can also be used separately without the board depending on your needs. The silicone feet at the bottom of the board keep it secure to your countertop, and the set is completely BPA-free.

31. The Tripod That Lets You Take Photos With Your Phone From A Distance UBeesize Phone Tripod $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Using the timer on your phone to take a picture from far away can be a hassle, so why not try using this convenient phone tripod instead? This tripod has flexible legs that help you get the perfect angle for your picture, and the included wireless remote lets you operate your phone's shutter button from up to 30 feet away. It's compatible with all types of smartphones, digital cameras, as well as the GoPro — and the legs are coated in soft foam so that they won't scratch surfaces.

32. A Ventilated Laptop Stand That Keeps Your Computer From Overheating AmazonBasics Laptop Stand $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Your computer can easily become overheated if it's sitting on the wrong type of surface, which is why this laptop stand is made with ventilated mesh, allowing air to circulate so your computer doesn't malfunction. You can also adjust this stand's height depending how steep of an angle you prefer to type on, and there's even a built-in cord organizer with six slots so that your desktop doesn't become a jumbled mess of wires.

33. The Massage Tool That Targets The Trigger Points In Your Muscles LiBa Massage Tool $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Paying for a professional massage can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas using this handy massage tool is only a fraction of the price. This tool targets the trigger points in your muscles to help encourage blood flow, which helps soothe away pain in addition to allowing your muscles to recover faster. It's incredibly lightweight and completely BPA-free.

34. A Knife Block That Fits Into Your Drawer For Added Storage Noble Home & Chef In-Drawer Bamboo Knife Block $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to fit 99 percent of all standard kitchen drawers, this knife block is an easy way to open up precious countertop space in your kitchen. This block is made from eco-friendly bamboo that easily wipes clean with a cloth, and it's designed so that the knives don't slide or point upwards if the drawer gets slammed shut. It's able to hold up to 16 knives, plus there's even a slot for a knife sharpener.

35. The Food Chopper That Requires Zero Batteries Or Electricity Brieftons Food Chopper $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're camping, hiking, or simply trying to cut back on your electricity usage, this food chopper will let you cut up your fruit and vegetables using the simple pull cord located at the top. The blades in this chopper are made from durable stainless steel that's rust-resistant, and the anti-skid base prevents it from sliding all over your countertop while you pull the cord. You can use it to make pesto, smoothies, hummus, and more — plus, it's significantly quieter than electric choppers.

36. A Shower Head Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Aqua Elegante Shower Head $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this luxury shower head also requires zero tools for installation — just twist it on, and you're ready to go. The self-cleaning nozzle prevents any calcium or scum build-up, plus the brass fitting between the shower head and your plumbing is engineered against cracks and leaks. It also features six different water settings: power blast, pulsating massage, gentle rain, water-saving, and two mixed modes.

37. The Gloves That Massage Your Pet While Simultaneously Removing Excess Hair H HANDSON Grooming Gloves $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Not all pets enjoy being groomed, which is why this pair of grooming gloves are made with dozens of small nodules that massage your pet while you brush away all their excess hair. You can use these gloves regardless of whether your pet is wet or dry, plus they're great for helping to stimulate blood circulation as well as distributing the natural oils from their body all over their coat.

38. A Microwave Cover That Collapses Down For Easy Storage Tovolo Microwave Cover $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of having your food splatter all over the inside of your microwave, try using this microwave cover to save yourself some clean-up time. This cover is made with finger grips that make it easy to lift out of the microwave, and the perforations in the lid allow steam to escape so your food doesn't become soggy. It's heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit so that you can also use it as a trivet, plus it collapses down for easy storage when you're done using it.