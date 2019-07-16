'Thor 4' Is Happening, So That's One Avenger We Will Get To See Again

Marvel fans will officially get to see their favorite god of thunder on the big screen again soon. Although the possibility for another Thor movie has been merely speculative following Avenger: Endgame, we now have confirmation that Thor 4 is happening, per The Hollywood Reporter. Plus, the upcoming movie has already lined up its director and writer.

Taika Waititi, the director behind Thor's most recent solo film Thor: Ragnarok, is confirmed to return to write and direct the upcoming fourth installment in the Thor series. Waititi's involvement marks the first time that a Thor movie will use the same director twice — 2011's Thor was directed by Kenneth Branagh and 2013's sequel Thor: The Dark World was directed by Alan Taylor. With his 2017 movie Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi was widely credited with revitalizing the character of Thor by adding much more humor into the previously very self-serious hero.

Of course, Chris Hemsworth will also be back to helm the upcoming movie as its eponymous superhero Thor. It is too early to know what other characters may be featured in Thor 4, although Tessa Thompson mentioned she heard rumblings about Taika Waititi possibly pitching a fourth Thor movie a few months ago, so she may return to reprise her character Valkyrie. And since Waititi is already on board to direct, it would be easy for him to also bring back his character of Korg.

Marvel

The confirmation of a fourth Thor movie may come as a surprise to some Marvel fans, especially since the superhero franchise has been largely refocusing on new heroes following Avengers: Endgame. This year's intergalactic epic ended with Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow exiting the MCU, leaving only Thor, the Hulk, and Hawkeye as the three remaining original Avengers.

When we last saw Thor, he had notably gained a significant amount of weight in his depression during the years of Thanos' snap. After finally defeating Thanos and restoring the life he had eviscerated, Thor passed along his title of Asgard's ruler to Valkyrie and set off to find adventure across the universe with the Guardians of the Galaxy, forming the Asgardians of the Galaxy. The ending left many fans wondering if an Asgardians of the Galaxy team-up movie may happen in Marvel's future. We do know that the Guardians of the Galaxy series will be getting a third movie set to begin filming in 2020, and now we know Thor 4 is on the way as well. Either one of the upcoming projects could potentially be centered on Thor teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thor 4 is one of the many upcoming movies that Marvel has planned for the next several years. The studio has confirmed a Black Widow prequel movie, a movie introducing The Eternals into the MCU, and a movie introducing Shang-Chi into the MCU, along with confirmed sequels for Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Guardians of the Galaxy. And although not yet confirmed, new sequels for Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, and Spider-Man also seem very likely.

Marvel fans can hopefully expect to get more details about Thor 4 in the coming months.