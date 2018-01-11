'Thor 4' Could Actually Happen, According To Chris Hemsworth & We Can't Wait

Marvel fans still don't know if Thor is going to get another solo outing after this year's Thor: Ragnarok, but if it's up to Chris Hemsworth and Ragnarok director Taika Waititi there will be. Though Hemsworth's contract with Marvel is up after the fourth Avengers movie next year and there is currently no plan to develop another Thor standalone, the star revealed to USA Today that he spent New Year's Eve with Waititi in Australia, and they were throwing around ideas for Thor 4 all night long. So is Thor 4 going to happen? It definitely sounds like the enthusiasm is there for it!

Chris Hemsworth clearly grew close with Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi in the production and promotion of their movie, calling their bond "one of the most enjoyable creative partnerships [he's] ever had." With all that love between the star and director — and the added bonus of both audiences and critics absolutely loving the movie — it is no wonder that Hemsworth and Waititi are fantasizing about a followup. Hemsworth said that he and Waititi have been throwing around a bunch of ideas for a potential Thor 4:

We gave cheers to Thor 3. But it also was like what could we do with four? We could do this and this. We were throwing ideas around. But also, just to work together again. That was one of the most enjoyable creative partnerships I’ve ever had.

And Chris Hemsworth isn't the only Thor: Ragnarok star to talk about wanting another Thor flick with Taika Waititi at the helm. Shortly after Ragnarok was released, Mark Ruffalo jokingly asked Waititi on Twitter when they would be announcing Thor 4.

So, clearly the cast and director really want to do another Thor movie together. Taika Waititi explained why he felt the Thor franchise still has enough juice in it for a fourth movie to Screen Rant shortly after Ragnarok was released, and also officially confirmed that he would be totally down for Thor 4. Waititi pointed out how much different Ragnarok felt from the first two Thor movies, and said his take on Thor 4 would feel more like a second Ragnarok movie than a fourth Thor movie. Critics and audiences have largely agreed that Waititi has reinvigorated the Thor franchise, injecting his film with humor and levity that was missing from the serious and dramatic first two movies.

For sure I’d do another one because it wouldn’t even feel like doing a fourth Thor film, it would just feel like doing the second Ragnarok film. Cuz it does feel like in a way, yeah there’s been this reinvention in an exciting way… So it’s exciting cuz it feels like, if Chris were to do this again it wouldn’t feel like ‘Oh it’s the eighth time I’ve done Thor,’ no it will feel like the second or third time I’ve done this character. Same with Mark [Ruffalo].

The fun in Thor: Ragnarok was not just on the screen — a newly released behind-the-scenes video shows Taika Waititi's hilarious antics on the set of the movie, and the rest of the cast laughing along with the director's silliness:

I mean... come on, that set looks like it was so much fun to be on! It is no wonder everyone wants to make another movie together. Unfortunately, the weird contract stuff might create a bump in the road for Marvel to actually greenlight another Chris Hemsworth movie after Avengers 4, but the enthusiasm of both moviegoers and the movie's cast and director still seems super encouraging! If nothing else, Waititi and Hemsworth can team up on a non-Thor movie to keep their on-screen magic going.