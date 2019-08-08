As the start of September draws near, a dreary bout of summertime sadness definitely starts to kick in. However, the end of summer means that autumn (aka "pumpkin spice season") is well on its way. And while the most colorful time of year offers a plethora of delectable goodies, pumpkin spice bagels are — hands down — one of my top favorites. So, Thomas' Pumpkin Spice Bagels are coming back, if you're looking to start your day in the most festive way imaginable.

While I usually tend to opt for a savory breakfast, Thomas' Pumpkin Spice Bagels are — without a doubt — one of the most incredible ways to start my morning. Each carb-laden delicacy bakes in real pumpkin, a variety of aromatic spices, and, most importantly, a hefty helping of cinnamon, according to the brand, making for a subtle-yet-sweet fall flavor. If you end up buying a pack (or three) for yourself, don't forget to lightly toast them, before spreading a pat of plain cream cheese or simply a little butter across the top. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Thomas' Pumpkin Spice Bagels are relatively easy to find once autumn rolls around. In fact, as of Sept. 10, they will officially be available for purchase in packs of six for $4.79 each, according to the brand, in grocery stores across the country. To find them near you, simply enter your zip code in the brand's online locator — chances are you'll be able to find them almost immediately.

Courtesy Of Thomas'

To celebrate the start of fall, Thomas' is also bringing back its Pumpkin Spice English Muffins, according to the brand, which are almost comparable to the brand's line of pumpkin spice bagels. Featuring real and artificial flavors, Thomas' Pumpkin Spice English Muffins are a serious treat, and taste amazing with a little peanut butter. These are also available at a wide variety of retailers, costing $4.49 for a six-pack.

Courtesy Of Thomas'

Sadly, Thomas' line of Pumpkin Spice treats are seasonal, and will only be around for a limited time. According to the brand, Thomas' Pumpkin Spice Bagels and English Muffins will only remain on grocery store shelves until the beginning of November 2019. That means once November rolls around, they will no longer be available for purchase. On the bright side, however, it seems like the brand brings them back every year. So, if you somehow happen to miss them this year, it's basically set in stone you'll be able to get your fix again next September.

And since the Pumpkin Spice Latte is an undeniable classic, you'll be happy to know Starbucks' PSL might be coming back soon. According to hints from a Facebook group run by the brand, it could hit menus across the country as early as Aug. 27. And if that isn't the greatest news you've heard yet, I don't know what would be.

Like I said: I love summer. But I can't help but anticipate all of fall's greatest treats, including Pumpkin Spice Bagels. They're coming back soon, guys, which means mornings are about to get a whole lot better.