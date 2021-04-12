It's time to switch up your mornings with a new breakfast mashup that'll remind you of dessert. Thomas' English Muffins is dropping a limited-edition Cinnamon Bun flavor that's certainly a treat for fans of the classic baked good. As you prep to sweeten up your mornings, here's what to know about Thomas' English Muffins' Cinnamon Bun flavor.

In advance of National English Muffin Day on April 23, Thomas' English Muffins released a Cinnamon Bun flavor — the brand's first new limited-edition flavor since the 2017 release of Bacon Buttermilk Pancake. The new Cinnamon Bun flavor puts a spin on Thomas' OG Nooks and Crannies English Muffins with flavors inspired by cinnamon buns. According to the brand, you can expect to taste real cinnamon and the sweetness of a classic cinnamon bun with each bite.

If you'd like to get a taste of the sugar and spice combo, you can find the new product for $4.49 per 6-pack at nationwide grocery stores and retailers beginning April 12. Since it'll only be around for a limited time, you'll want to stock up on the cinnamon bun-flavored English muffins ASAP.

When you head to the grocery store to give Thomas' English Muffins' Cinnamon Bun flavor a try, remember to keep in mind the most updated CDC guidelines on mask-wearing and running errands.

But wait, the National English Muffin Day celebration doesn't stop there: Thomas' English Muffins is giving away $10,000 to one lucky fan during its Split Decisions contest. It runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, and to enter, you'll need to make two unique topping combos for each side of a Thomas' English Muffin. You can submit written recipes on the Thomas' Split Decisions contest website. BTW, you also have the option to submit two photos of your muffin sides.

The brand will select the top five entries based on how appetizing and creative the toppings are, and the finalists will be notified either by phone and/or email on or about May 1. The grand prize winner will be determined by a public vote on the Split Decisions contest from May 10 to May 16 at 5 p.m. ET — and the winner will be notified on or about May 17 and receive a $10,000 check. Even if you don't win, you'll still have a chance to score a prize through the sweepstakes portion of the contest, since 25 winners will get a $400 grocery store gift card through a random drawing.

With the chance to win $10,000 and Thomas' new Cinnamon Bun-flavored muffins to snack on, it's shaping up to be the sweetest National English Muffin Day yet.