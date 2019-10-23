This Wine Lovers’ 2019 Advent Calendar Is Perfect For Holiday Happy Hours

Fellow winos, rejoice, because there's just one more boozy option on the market to help you count down to the holidays with a glass of your favorite libation in hand. One year after the company first unveiled its best-selling offering, Wine Lovers’ 2019 Advent Calendar is showcasing a revamped collection of 24 wines from some of the top estates around the world. As every wine-lover knows, every season is wine season, and I'm happy to report that this global tasting tour is available right now for purchase.

According to a press released shared on Tuesday, Oct. 22, Wine Lovers' 2019 offering is the boozy twist on your classic advent calendar that I'm convinced that everyone needs in his or her life this holiday season. Described as a "taste tour of the world's great wine regions," the company's 2019 countdown comes with 24 windows that house a special quarter bottle (or 187 milliliters) of specialty wine for you to drink. That's about a glass per day that's generously filled with fine wine including "Bordeaux from the great 2016 vintage, a rich Super Tuscan, fine estate Prosecco, mature, barrel-aged Rioja, and much more," according to press materials. According to Laithwaites, which is selling the wine advent calendar on its website, you can also expect a "top-estate Argentine Malbec" in addition to a Pinot Grigio and bottle of a "very special red" that's described as a "hugely popular Italian gem with seriously rich flavor and a 90+ point score."

Considering last year's inaugural wine advent calendar reportedly sold out within weeks, you can bet that the company's 2019 edition will also be one for the books. Personally, I have a feeling that the biggest struggle will be not to open multiple windows at a time leading up to Christmas day, so it's up to you whether you decided to imbibe numerous choices at once or savor them and spread out these sips during a 24-day period. Whichever way you choose to indulge, it's safe to say that you'll definitely be getting into ~spirit~ of the holidays.

Just like last year, the wine is sourced through Direct Wines and will be available for $139.99 (plus taxes) online at Macy’s Wine Cellar, Laithwaites.com, or WSJwine.com. I did the math, and that's less than $6 for each of these quarter bottles of world-class wine, which seems like a great bargain. In addition. all three retailers will be shipping these wine-filled advent calendars for free in 33 states, so you (or a lucky someone) can get them straight to your doorstep without having to pay extra.

I know it doesn't feel like it, but the holidays are quickly approaching, meaning that you'll need to order this advent calendar latest by Nov. 18 if you want to get it on Dec. 1 and start counting down to Christmas like for a traditional advent calendar. However, considering how quickly it sold out last year, I'd probably recommend scooping up one for yourself and another one for a special wine lover in your life sooner rather than later. Cheers, because winter is coming, and the countdown has never been so delicious.