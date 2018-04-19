This 'Westworld' Season 1 Timeline Will Help You Mentally Prepare For Season 2's Premiere

One of the most confusing things about Westworld Season 1 was the timeline of events. Due to Hosts reliving memories wholesale instead of as misty fuzzy images like humans, some scenes were set at multiple points in time with a Host both experiencing and remembering at the same time. This made the Westworld Season 1 timeline really hard to untangle, until the finale.

The finale helped fans put together a timeline of the series, both in explaining how things works and thanks to a promo released that week. Said promo (now deleted from the website sadly) showed security cam footage of Maeve leaving the Westworld offices to get on the train and escape, the same day that Ford introduces his "new narrative" to the Board. That security footage was dated 6/15/2052.

Working backward, 30 years ago would be 2022. But Dolores, when asked by Ford when she last spoke with Arnold, replies "Last contact: 34 years, 42 days, seven hours ago." This takes place just before she heads out on her long loop, about a week or so before the New Narrative is put in place. When you do the math, that places Arnold's death as taking place this year, 2018.

And so our timeline runs thusly:

2015

Arnold Weber and Robert Ford begin their work on Westworld

Dolores designed and created

2016

The Hosts begin to pass the Turing Test

Dolores and Arnold's regular chats begin

Other Hosts that are brought online during this period: Teddy, Angela, Armistice, Lawrence's daughter

Escalante is opened for beta-testing the Hosts

Arnold creates Ford's Host family for him as a gift

2017

Ford begins pushing for Arnold to consider investors

Delos gets involved (Perhaps as an angel investor?)

Arnold's son Charlie dies

Arnold begins to push Dolores to solve the Maze

2018

Dolores completes her "Long Loop" journey to Escalante. She finds the Maze in the graveyard. She does not make the leap to free will as Arnold had hoped.

Arnold and Ford fight over opening the park. Arnold insists they cannot go through with it, that the Hosts have consciousness. Ford panics at the idea.

End of April (or the very beginning of May) 2018

Arnold and Dolores' last conversation

The Massacre at Escalante

Dolores kills Arnold at his behest

Summer/Fall 2018

Ford picks up the pieces, reboots the Hosts, and slowly works to open the park by the beginning of the next year

Ford secretly draws up designs for and begins working on an Arnold Host

2019

Westworld opens

William becomes engaged to Juliet Delos

Logan Delos takes his brother-in-law-to-be to Westworld

Dolores is knocked off her Modest Loop for reasons never revealed

William meets Lawrence (El Lazo)

Dolores takes her Long Loop to Escalante (now dismantled), which William follows

William becomes convinced the park is the future of technology

Delos becomes the major shareholder of Westworld

2020-2050

William marries Juliet (~2020)

Emily is born (~2021)

The Arnold Host is brought online and renamed Bernard (~2025)

At some point, William becomes the heir to Delos over Logan

William visits Westworld for vacation almost every year

Theresa Cullen visits the park as a child

Dolores occasionally is knocked off her Modest Loop and retraces her Long Loop to Escalante, which is never there.

Theresa becomes Head of QA and starts an affair with Bernard (~2049)

2051

Juliet commits suicide

William returns to the park, and for the first time doesn't follow a narrative.

Maeve undergoes an extreme malfunction when William shoots her daughter, revealing the Maze

Maeve is reintroduced to the park as the Brothel Madame at Mariposa.

2052

Ford, concerned that the Board is going to replace him, begins placing the Arnold code in Hosts in preparation for the "New Narrative"

Charlotte Hale orders Theresa to retrieve a data package, which she claims is the IPs to the hosts as a backup for when Ford is pushed out, and send it out of the park.

Persons as yet unknown reprogram Maeve to escape the park, for the assumed purpose of gathering IP data

June 2052

William arrives for vacation, determined to solve the Maze

Peter Abernathy accidentally finds a photograph from the real world, triggering his Arnold coding early.

Before he can be decommissioned, he triggers Dolores, who then triggers Maeve.

Ford check with Dolores, who states that she is fine and has not heard Arnold's voice, lying to her creator.

Elsie uncovers both Theresa's plot and Ford's and is subsequently removed

Theresa and Charlotte attempt to fire Bernard with a reprogrammed Clementine.

Bernard kills Theresa on Ford's orders

Dolores walks her Long Loop for the final time, arriving to find Escalante restored.

Maeve begins killing herself over and over, in order to gain upgrades.

June 15, 2052

Dolores is uploaded with the Wyatt program, giving her her own voice to listen to

Maeve attempts her escape, only to turn back at the last second

The New Narrative is introduced

Ford is killed

Westworld Season 2 will pick up at some point later in 2052 when it returns. The show debuts the week before Arnold Weber dies, on April 22, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.