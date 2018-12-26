Listen up, Chick-fil-A fans: Walmart is selling a condiment that you might want to add to your shopping lists. Why? Because apparently, it's super similar to Chick-fil-A's classic dipping sauce. I'm not kidding: This Walmart Chicken Dipping Sauce tastes like Chick-fil-A sauce, per customer reviews — and I'm hoping to add it to my kitchen cabinet ASAP. If you're just as infatuated with the flavor as I am, you might want to buy a few bottles for yourself. Thankfully, it's super cheap and easy to find. According to the retailer, Walmart's take on the "iconic sauce" is available online and in stores for $1.92. Elite Daily reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment on the sauce, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Before you go searching the shelves of your local Walmart for the condiment in question, you should probably know what you're looking for. The Great Value product — which is called Restaurant Style Chicken Dipping Sauce on Walmart's website — is light orange in color. If you're familiar with Chick-fil-A's classic sauce, then you've probably noticed that both liquids look almost identical.

The online bottle features a logo that says "Restaurant Style Dipping Sauce," but a December 2018 customer review on its product page says that the company removed the words "Restaurant Style" from the label. Based off of this Instagram post from Dec. 10, 2018, that review seems correct.

OK: Now that you know what to look for, let's talk about the way it tastes. According to Walmart's product description, the condiment is "made with a rich honey mustard sauce and a hint of BBQ smoke flavor" (YUM). Apparently, its flavor is super similar to Chick-fil-A's classic sauce, which tastes like "notes of honey mustard and a smoky tang." How do I know this? Unfortunately, it's not because I tried it; it's because of the customer reviews on Walmart's product page.

Believe it or not, customers have been reviewing this condiment since 2017 — and most of 'em are relating it to Chick-fil-A's classic sauce. For instance, one review from November 2017 claims that it's "the next best thing to the sauce at Chick-fil-A." Apparently, not much has changed since then, because two more reviewers from December 2018 said that it's "super close" and "almost as good" as Chick-fil-A's OG condiment. Based off those reviews alone, I'm ready to buy a bottle or two.

In addition to Walmart's customer reviews, some people are talking about the product on Twitter. In fact, one user gave his followers a PSA about the condiment, saying that it tastes "exactly" like Chick-fil-A's beloved sauce.

If you need more even more convincing, check out this 2017 Reddit thread about the product. Apparently, a "hardcore Chick-fil-A sauce person" said that they "couldn't have told the difference" between both condiments. I don't know about you, but I'm sold.

If you're hoping to buy a few bottles of Great Value Restaurant Style Chicken Dipping Sauce, you can buy them on Walmart's website for under $2 each. After you purchase them, feel free to stop at Chick-fil-A for an order of chicken nuggets (and for some packets of the OG sauce, of course).

Editor's note: This post has been updated to include Walmart's response to Elite Daily's inquiry regarding the sauce.