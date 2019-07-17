True Thompson is a beauty vlogger in the making, people. Seriously, the adorable 1-year-old was the true star (get it?) of her mom's latest collaboration with Vogue. This video of True crashing Khloé Kardashian's Vogue makeup tutorial is too pure for words. I'd buy any product that sweet baby girl tried to sell to me.

The tutorial featuring the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was posted on July 17 to Vogue's YouTube channel. The sweet footage starts with Kardashian introducing herself while standing in a well-lit bathroom with her daughter already in her arms. She calls True "Princess True Thompson." Side note, but who else would kill for a room like this? My goodness. Anyway, Kardashian kisses True and tells her to blow a kiss to the camera. And, let me tell you, True does it effortlessly and with the biggest smile on her face. Aww... who else couldn't resist smiling back?

KoKo then sets True down and proceeds to share some of her favorite products with viewers, like Quinn's Witch Hazel Rose Petal Toner that is: 1) incredibly affordable, and 2) more importantly, a purchase she made merely because of "the packaging." Um, like, so relatable. Let's be real, presentation is a big part of the beauty shopping experience. Pretty packaging gets me every time.

Vogue on YouTube

P.S. For any skin aficionados, Quinn's toner is only $13 on Amazon, in case you are tryin' to cop it. You're welcome.

KoKo goes on to tell viewers she steers clear of too many liquid-based products in case she has to chase after True, who can be seen from time to time bouncing in and out of frame in a pink dress. "Since becoming a mom, this is what I do. I had to learn how to do makeup really quickly, and not do too many wet things. Because if it’s wet and I have to run after her, it’s going to set really weird and then I’m going to look super blotchy."

At one point, True returns, holding an unidentifiable object. "Oh, thank you. Is that for me?" KoKo asks, prompting a hilariously cute "No" from True.

While the tiny tot can be seen running around in the background, KoKo tells viewers True is actually quite helpful when it's time for the 35-year-old reality star to get ready.

"She's definitely my makeup assistant. She loves to hand me brushes, she eats my sponges..." KoKo adds before turning to True and sharing more of her baby girl's favorite makeup tools. "You love pink Q-tips," she says to her daughter who grabs a handful of tips from a clear jar.

YouTube

"I think it's nap time," Kardashian finishes before kissing her babe. "Say bye!" True blows a perfect kiss yet again and smiles at the camera before being taken in for nap time. How precious. True is just so full of personality, like her cousin (and gal pal) Stormi Webster, daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Stormi also stole the show in her father's latest Instagram video. She sweetly repeated the phrases "All done," "Hi," and "Bye" after Scott while smiling directly at the camera.

At just 1-year-old, both Stormi and True stay camera ready. Can I get a Stormi and True YouTube channel stat?