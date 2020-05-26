Two groups of absolute icons are about to star in an upcoming episode of Family Feud. The group of men who starred in Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy 15 years ago and the Fab Five of Netflix's revival of the show will battle it out to win a grand prize for charity. This video of the Queer Eye cast on Celebrity Family Feud will get you so pumped for the episode.

The match-up event, which was announced in early May, will pit the two casts against each other (all in good fun, of course). The Netflix show's team is called "Queer Eye: The New Class" and includes Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Wesley Hamilton. (The fifth Fab Five member, Karamo Brown, was unable to join due to a scheduling conflict, so they brought Hamilton, one of their Season 4 "heroes" to take his place.)

The older show's team is called "Queer Eye: OG" and includes all the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy members: Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, and Jai Rodriguez. In case anyone needs further clarification, in the video, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asks, "So you all are considered the OGs?"

"Yes, the old gays," Kressley cheekily responds.

The sneak peek shows both Queer Eye casts having a blast — laughing alongside host Harvey and celebrating as they answer questions correctly. At one point, France even puts his head down on the table in front of him, giggling because Harvey is giving him a hard time about being a fashion expert. All in all, it's pretty clear the episode is going to be a blast to watch.

The event also serves a greater purpose. "I'm glad they had nine of us ... out queer men, showcasing different kinds of families," Rodriguez says in the video. "Growing up, I would have loved to have seen this kind of family represented."

The "OG" team will play to benefit The Trevor Project, a nonprofit to help and serve LGBTQ youth. The "New Class" guys will play to benefit GLSEN, a nonprofit geared toward creating a better world for LGBTQ students.

Check out the full clip below to get a sneak peek at what's in store for viewers of the episode:

The Queer Eye episode of Celebrity Family Feud episode airs May 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.