The Kardashian family is famous for pulling pranks on their friends and family, but they're usually only targeting one or two people for the reality show. It's not clear if their most recent prank will appear on the show's final season, but it did make its way to social media — and this time, it included an all-star cast. The Kardashians pranked Justin Bieber, Addison Rae Easterling, Travis Scott, and more with a creepy FaceTime call that will have you laughing out loud like no Punk'd episode ever did before.

The whole squad — Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris — got together to make some stone-faced calls to the biggest celebrities in their contact lists. Sitting together in a cavernous room, the six women stared straight into the camera lens of an iPhone and dialed their superstar BFFs just to remain silent. With smoldering looks pointed right at them, the celebrities who picked up their calls all had different reactions to the stunt, leaving some more terrified than others.

Most had an uproarious "WTF" reaction when they picked up the family's call, but a few celebs seemed genuinely concerned that they had done something to wrong the media moguls. When Justin Bieber picked up, he was calm at first: "Hey guys," he stuttered before giggling and asking them what was happening. Kylie Jenner's ex, Travis Scott, reacted in the funniest way to the impromptu video chat, and answered saying, "What's going on? Bye!"

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling seemed genuinely concerned when she picked up the phone in the midst getting her makeup done. "Hi," she responded meekly to the family's icy gazes. Comedian Dave Chapelle picked up the call while seemingly out to eat, replying, "Holy sh*t!" when he saw the entire crew. Perhaps most concerned of all, however, was Hailey Bieber, who answered in a nonchalant manner while busy doing something else (I guess the Kardashians call all the time, no biggie...) before looking into the camera, shocked, and asking, "Hello?" No response.

Kim Kardashian posted clips of the prank to her Instagram, but cut off the ending of most of the reactions before they let their unsuspecting victims in on the joke. It's truly one of the better pranks in the Kardashian jokester legacy, but it's still hard to say if it rivals Kris' mock-tackle prank on Kim. Nothing will ever beat that.