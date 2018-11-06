You know this election is a big deal if Taylor Swift is getting involved. The traditionally politically quiet pop star has really broken her silence in 2018, encouraging young people everywhere to get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Along with a positive video, Swift shared voting registration and poll details, fan's photos after hitting the polls, plus some useful info to help inform voters about their candidates. The video of Taylor Swift urging fans to vote is inspiring and a welcome break from her usual music-heavy content and also reminds me... Guys, for real. Go vote.

Swifties know their icon reps Tennessee hard. Her Instagram stories started with a message explaining that folks who work in the Southern state are entitled to up to three hours of paid time off so they can go hit the polls, as long as they request it in advance. (First of all, that's helpful. Second of all, hey, other states! Get on board!) Swift also shared a list of states with same-day voter registration, meaning folks can just waltz up to the polls, register, and vote on Nov. 6, as long as they bring a valid ID.

Thank you for the helpful info, Tay! Straight-up!

In October, Swift endorsed two Tennessee Democrats, acknowledging that she's been "reluctant to voice her political opinions" in the past. She also mentioned how she would not be giving candidate Marsha Blackburn her vote, despite wanting to support women in office. She explained, "I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love."

Not for nothing, Swift also just regrammed Jimmy Kimmel and his list of Senate candidates who voted to "gut protections with people for pre-existing conditions," which includes Blackburn. (For your own FYI, the list also includes representatives from Arizona, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming. See the full list below!)

As for her video, Swift focused on the low numbers of young voter registrations and encouraged people to take action. She jokingly opened with, "What is today? Tuesday. What was it that everyone is supposed to do today? What was it? Oh yeah, you gotta go vote today.”

Swift continued,

I’m seeing a lot of underestimation of young voters and this new generation who now have the right to vote just in the last couple of years, but these are people who grew up post 9/11, they grew up with school shooting drills at their schools. These are people who want to vote... It’s not enough to just want change. It’s not enough to just want to vote. You have to go and make change by voting and today is your opportunity to do that. I promise you it feels so wonderful to exercise that right that you have.

Whether you love to hate her or hate to love her, there's no denying Swift's influence. If her video and messaging will get more young people to the polls, I'm all in.

Go get 'em, guys.