Selena Gomez and Petra Collins' new video is too trippy for me to handle. It's like the "Fetish" music video part two, except a billion times more horrifying. The video is reportedly going to be released in full on Instagram's new IGTV feature over the coming weeks, and this video of Selena Gomez with a fake face will seriously make you cringe.

The video is called "A Love Story," according to Petra Collins. Collins has become more of a mainstream name this year, directing Gomez's "Bad Liar" and "Fetish" music videos as well as Cardi B's "Bartier Cardi" and "Be Careful" music videos. She and Gomez are close friends outside of their creative collaborations, so it makes sense why they continue to work together. As someone who really hates the horror genre, though, I personally wish this "Love Story" didn't exist at all.

The video shows Gomez sitting in a bathtub filled with murky, teal-colored water as Gomez creepily hums as the camera zooms in. When you see Gomez's face, she's splashing the bathwater around, and then you see a fake face floating in the water. It's as eerie as it sounds.

Collins has been posting clips from the short film to her Instagram story.

Gomez stares at the face a bit, looking entranced by it, and then a wider shot reveals there's an entire bodysuit waiting for Gomez in another room of the house she's in.

Another shot from the film shows Gomez laying in the bathtub, her body completely submerged so only her head can be seen. She's staring at the fake, eyeless face that's floating on her lap.

Plz, stop.

Another photo of Gomez in the film shows her laying her head on the back of the tub, her eyes looking hella lifeless.

StoooooOOOOPPPPPP. Collins and Gomez were clearly successful in freaking the hell out of at least one person. (Me. That one person is me.)

Don't even get me started on this weird behind-the-scenes shot of Gomez and Collins that is some horror reboot of the Floop's Fooglies scene from Spy Kids.

Or this shot of Gomez wearing the creepiest contacts I've ever seen.

Here's a longer version of the film.

I have one thing to say to all of this:

People aren't into it.

Well, some fans are.

This creepy homage to the horror genre should come as no surprise to anyone who is aware of Gomez and Collins' love of the genre. Collins once said in an interview with Vanity Fair that she and Gomez bond over this interest. She said,

I love The Exorcist and the things that come from inside you, the things that are a little more subtle, and things that you deal with from inwards, and I feel like it’s something Selena and I both love talking about … that topic is sort of dear to us.

I have never related to anything less. She hinted in this interview that she and Gomez were thinking of making a horror flick of some kind together, and it looks like that idea came to fruition with "A Love Story."

Gomez hasn't posted any photos or videos from her latest Collins collaboration to her Instagram or Twitter, but I'm honestly fine with that. Less of this stuff in my timeline would be much appreciated.

Gomez's most recent music video isn't nearly as creepy as "A Love Story." She did a '50s mod theme for the "Back To You" music video, but she didn't pass up the opportunity to make some quirky, old time film-inspired Instagram videos.

~Drama~.

Bored ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Happy!

The "Back To You" music video is mercifully not horror-themed.

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go check to make sure there aren't any fake faces in my shower. PRAY 4 ME.