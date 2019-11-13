Selena Gomez fans have been glued to the superstar's social media pages since she released new music last month in anticipation of what's to come. But on Nov. 12, Selenators got something they didn't know they needed. This video of Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels kissing is so sweet, and Twitter users had a lot to say about it.

No, I'm not talking about a peck on the cheek. This was the real deal. Gomez and Michaels shared a real kiss on stage after performing their song, "Anxiety," together.

Here's how it went down: Gomez made a surprise appearance at Michaels' concert at The Fonda in Hollywood on Nov. 11. Michaels introduced Gomez who walked out to a crowd that instantly raged with excitement over her presence. The singers then delivered a powerful performance of the tune. The lyrics hit on silently dealing with anxiety and depression while being judged by those around you. It's an extremely moving song.

It was the first time the BFFs performed the song live together, and it seemed like Gomez and Michaels were hit right in the feels. Coming off the high of their epic duet, Gomez and Michaels shared an intimate moment where they held each other close and said goodbye with a kiss on the lips.

In the video below, it appears Gomez mouthed "I love you" to Michaels before exiting the stage. These gals really are as close as can be.

Cue the emotional Twitter responses to the sweet moment:

Fans are feeling this friendship, y'all.

Gomez and Michaels later shared a photo of the kiss to their Instagram Stories.

Michaels reflected on the performance with a heartfelt message to Gomez on Nov. 12. "I’m kind of convinced these last few days aren’t real," she captioned a video of their performance. "Thank you @selenagomez for the most epic headline show I’ve ever played. I love you beyond words and I’m so happy we finally got to sing our baby together :)."

Gomez shared: "My love, my heart and my soul @juliamichaels."

Michaels posted their entire performance on her YouTube channel, which shows the singers sitting side-by-side as they sang in perfect harmony.

Julia Michaels on YouTube

As deep as the meaning behind the song is, Gomez and Michaels clearly had a lot of fun and enjoyed belting it out together for a crowd of adoring fans.