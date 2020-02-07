We've all gone to great lengths in the name of fashion, from bleaching your brows and chopping your own bangs incredibly short, to wearing a dress that doesn't allow any other functionality than breathing. You simply are not alone. Take Selena Gomez, for example, who just wore a dress that limited the use of her arms at a ritzy event. But she wasn't quiet about it. You'll see in this video of Selena Gomez complaining about her uncomfortable dress.

On Feb. 6, Gomez attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards. As you'd expect from an event with the word "beauty " in it, everyone in attendance was dressed to the nines. Gomez wore a strapless, blush-colored mini dress by Patou. She looked incredible, and I'd go as far as to say the dress could've been perfect to wear on Valentine's Day — if there wasn't one major faux-pas: mobility. Gomez was barely able to move her arms the entire night.

In a video she shared on her Instagram Story, Gomez attempted to drink water from a glass. She even awkwardly slumped down in her chair in an attempt to extend her arm's range of motion. "I can't f*cking move," she told the camera.

In another video, someone asked her why she was seated so far down in her chair, and she answered, "I can't move my arms!" Take a look:

Gomez attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards two days after she announced her own line of beauty products during an Instagram Live.

“I am launching my own beauty brand and it is called Rare Beauty," she said during the live chat. "This is something I started working on two years ago. I found the right partners and the right team…and it’s important to me because I wanted to make a brand where you feel comfortable."

The line is going to be available at Sephora in Summer 2020. And, who knows? Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty may be the next honorees at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in 2021. I suggest wearing a dress with more functionality next year, Sel.