"Old Town Road" is still getting a lot of talk in 2020 — and it sparked a hilarious conversation between Rob Kardashian and his daughter, Dream, on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Kardashian couldn't help but tease Dream as she recited the wrong words to the song, and it made for an adorable Instagram post. This video of Rob Kardashian and Dream debating the "Old Town Road" lyrics will have you laughing out loud.

Kardashian and Dream appeared to be having a relaxing day together when the toddler turned to her dad to ask about the animal referenced in Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' record-breaking tune. "Can you put the horses in the front?" a giggling Dream says to Kardashian, who let out a laugh before correcting her. "It's, 'the horses in the back,'" Kardashian told his daughter, who was not giving up on her own lyrics.

Dream continued to repeat her question about the horses, even sweetly adding "please" a few times before she tried to get her dad to stop filming her. Dream then attempted to take Kardashian's notes on the song and asks, "Can you put the horse in the bag?"

Of course, Kardashian stepped in to clarify that the word is "back" not "bag," but Dream played off his laughter and kept the questions going.

The comical conversation sparked reactions from Kim and Khloé Kardashian. "She is so so silly!" Kim gushed, while Khloé wrote, "She’s so so cute."

Watch Dream and Rob banter below.

It's not every day that Rob posts content with Dream on social media, but when he does, she gets a lot of attention for her big personality. Take a look back at some of her cutest moments on the 'Gram.

If Dream and Rob's "Old Town Road" debate is any indication of the videos he's planning to post in 2020, I'm going to make sure I visit his IG page more often.