Prince Harry is already making dad jokes. Let the joy commence! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on an official royal visit to Morocco this week, and while there, Harry cracked the best (read: cringiest) dad joke in front of a crowd of people. And the video of Prince Harry joking about Meghan Markle's baby's paternity also shows Markle's equally funny reaction. Royal family members — they're just like us!

Do you think Harry and Meghan saw all of the Kardashian drama going on in U.S. celeb news and were like, "You know what? Let's throw 'em a dad joke. Lift their spirits a bit"? Because that's what I'm telling myself they did. Please, no one tell me otherwise. OK, thanks!

Anyway, Harry and Meghan were visiting a school in Morocco when the adorable moment happened. According to a BBC News video, the parents-to-be spoke with employees at the school that prioritizes girls' education.

"I wish to congratulate you on your pregnancy," a spokeswoman for the school said to Meghan Markle.

"Thank you," Meghan responded.

Then, Harry quipped, "What, you're pregnant?" Meghan (and the rest of the room) laughed and responded, "Surprise!"

"Is it mine?" Harry said, taking the joke further.

This brings me joy!!

BBC News on YouTube

The Duchess of Sussex revealed in January that her due date is in April, making her 7 months pregnant now, so we're not far away from the arrival of the next royal baby! And she celebrated the impending arrival of their first little one by having a baby shower in New York City.

According to Vanity Fair, the Feb. 20 party was reportedly planned and paid for by Meghan's good pal Serena Williams, who also reportedly co-hosted the party with literal goddess Amal Clooney. (It goes without saying that all of these women are literal goddesses.) The party was reportedly attended by the likes of Jessica Mulroney, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group chairman Bonnie Hammer, designer Misha Nonoo, publicist Celine Khavarani, and Suits actress Abigail Spencer.

One famous face who wasn't at the party, but celebrated the duchess's pregnancy on Feb. 20 regardless, was Beyoncé.

On Feb. 20, she posted a letter to her website all about the Duchess of Sussex celebrating her as part of Black History Month.

"Today we're pleased to honor Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex," the letter started off. "Meghan's background as a film and tv actress has allowed her to use her platform for good. Meghan's charitable work in communities of color began years before becoming the Duchess of Sussex." She celebrated the duchess's philanthropic work before she was part of the royal family and after, and also lauded the mom-to-be for elevating Black traditions, pastors, and artists at her and Prince Harry's wedding.

The letter read,

She became the Duchess of Sussex following her marriage to Prince Harry of the British royal family in May 2018, becoming one of the few Black women to join a royal family. Meghan brought many Black traditions to her Royal Wedding including a Chicago-based Black pastor, an amazing gospel choir, and a young Black cellist. At the wedding her culture was front and center, and she and Prince Harry have continued to push the race relations dialogue forward both near and far.

Queen Bey closed the letter off by saying, "In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

So yeah, literally everyone is excited for your pregnancy, Meghan! Including Beyoncé!