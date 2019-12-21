Talk about getting in the mood for the holidays. Prince Harry recorded a special message for a children's charity that is inspiring, sweet, and one that you'll want to see. This video of Prince Harry dressed as Santa may not have been on your Christmas list before, but it's sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a break from their royal duties, but that hasn't stopped the pair from taking time in November and December to support charitable causes. The Duke of Sussex recorded a video for the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers that screened at the annual Christmas celebration. The charity, founded by war widow, Nikki Scott, is a UK national charity that helps give children who have lost parents in the British Armed Forces a chance to recover and grow. The charity holds an annual Christmas party for the children, to give them a magical holiday celebration and connect them with other bereaved children. The holiday party this year also included the pre-recorded video message from Prince Harry.

In the video, Prince Harry — clad in a Santa suit, beard and all — begins with saying, "Ho, ho, ho." Despite the fact that he could never really sound like the old man with a jolly white beard, it could be the sweetest thing you'll see all holiday.

The Duke of Sussex goes on to address the children, asking all 190 of them to "please cause as much chaos as humanly possible." With a growing seven-month-old, Archie, as well as being uncle to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, it's clear that the Duke probably understands just how rambunctious children can get, especially when they're celebrating. “I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community," he continued. "There is support there for you every single day should you need it."

But the Duke's message didn't stop there. He wanted the children to know that they are supported by the Royal family, too, with his kind address. “Having met some of you a few years ago I know how incredibly strong you are,” he said. “Losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you."

Getting to the heart of the matter, the Duke took it upon himself to remind these children of the important fact that their lost parents "will never be forgotten" and neither will the children themselves.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a post to their joint Instagram on Dec. 1 that drew attention to the charitable causes that they follow, captioning the post, "with the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need." Although some tend to get caught up with the stressful gift-giving and familial chaos during this time of year, the royals reminded us that "it’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to support causes, despite their temporary leave from the public eye to spend family time for the holidays.