Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's smash single "WAP" has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 ever since its Aug. 7 release. It's not surprising, considering its jaw-dropping lyrics made it viral gold. Fans haven't stopped dancing to it on TikTok or making parodies. Since it's been everywhere on social media, everyone's probably learned the words to "WAP" by now. Fans will be shocked to hear some of the lyrics aren't accurate, however. This video of Offset accusing Cardi B of "lying" in her "WAP" lyrics sets the record straight about one popular line.

No one was prepared to hear "WAP"'s NSFW lyrics. Right off the bat, Cardi B surprises listeners by going into detail about how she and her partner like to please each other. While some found her verse about sex empowering, others found it degrading. Opinions about the single have definitely been split, but the song's success on the Hot 100 proves it has more fans than haters. Since it's Aug. 7 release, "WAP" has been steady on the chart's Top 10.

On Nov. 2, Offset took to Instagram to call out Cardi B for "lying" in her verse, however. One of the catchiest lyrics the rapper says is, "I don't cook, I don't clean, but let me tell you how I got this ring." Apparently, that was all for show because Cardi B actually does clean and Offset has proof. He shared a video of his wife in a bathrobe and slippers as she's sweeping their home. "You need to stop lying on your songs, man," Offset tells Cardi B in the video. "She be lyin’. She clean. She got to clean."

"LIAR," he also captioned the clip. Watch it below.

Fans found the video hilarious, and they were inspired to troll Cardi B in the comments section. "There’s some CHORES in this house.... there’s some CHORES in this house," one person wrote, referencing the viral "WAP" TikTok parody. "🤣🤣🤣🤣 ohhh so she do clean lol," someone else commented. "I DoNt CoOk I DoNt ClEaN," another wrote, mocking her lyrics.

The video comes less than two months after Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset on Sept. 15. Thankfully, it seems they're on the same page again because the day after Offset posted the video, Cardi B filed papers in Georgia to officially dismiss their divorce.

Fans couldn't be happier for the couple because seeing their interactions online is always entertaining.