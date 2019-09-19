Chrissy Teigen knows all too well that patience pays off big time when it comes to getting smooches from her little ones. We're used to the Lip Sync Battle host hitting up her Instagram to share adorable pics and videos of her kiddos — Luna, 2, and Miles, 16 months. But Sept. 18 was the first time the mogul mama shared a clip of her son giving her a kiss — because it's apparently the first time he ever gave her one! And, like, whaaaaat? The little guy made her wait over a year? What a heartbreaker! The video of Miles kissing Chrissy Teigen totally makes up for it, though. It's legit the cutest thing I've seen all day and it will most definitely make your heart melt!

OK, so in the IG video — which Teigen posted to her feed — little Miles is sitting in his high chair rocking the cutest pair of overalls without a shirt underneath, when he leans over the tray and gives his happy mom a smooch.

"Finally!!" Teigen wrote in the caption. "Having a squirmy, busy busy baby is tough. I have been waiting so long for him to give me kisses! 16 months, worth the wait."

Check out the amazing milestone and try not to smile, I dare you.

My heart!

Molly Sims, Ali Wong, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Mindy Kaling all reacted to the adorable video by posting a bunch of heart and smiley face emojis in the comment section.

"I live for these kinds of kisses!!" added Jackie Goldschneider from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. "My 11 year olds still give them to me."

Later that day, the cookbook author and TV personality rolled up to her Insta again to share another shot of Miles. This time, the adorable tot was sitting on a swing in a black t-shirt and yellow shorts with a big ol' smile on his face.

"Hello baby John," Teigen wrote in the caption. And TBH, she's not wrong.

Take a look:

Miles is for real John Legend's twin and don't even try and tell me otherwise.

"I’ve never seen a child look more like a parent!" wrote one commenter.

"Omg they are twins," added another.

And from a third fan: "Literally baby John."

For reference, here's a pic of Legend:

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pretty similar, right?

Anyhoo, if you follow Teigen on social media, you know Sept. 28 was a busy night for the star. Besides posting sweet pics of her baby boy, she also accidentally shared her email address over on Twitter when she posted a pic of her laptop without realizing that she was logged into her email account or that her address was on display.

Teigen quickly deleted the post, but the damage had been done and FaceTime calls from her followers started flooding in.

"Oh my God people are FaceTiming me," Teigen tweeted. And because Teigen is the probably most game celeb on the planet, she actually started answering some of the calls.

About a half-hour in, Teigen changed her email address, but man, what a great 28 minutes that was to be alive!