Megan Fox has been treated like sh*t by Hollywood. There, I said it! The actress and mother of three is releasing a lingerie line with Frederick's of Hollywood this month, and while talking about the line with E! News, she also talked about how Hollywood is "morally bankrupt" and it sheds light on why we haven't seen her in many movies lately. If I were her, I wouldn't want to act anymore either, TBH. The video of Megan Fox's interview about working in Hollywood fits right in with everything the Time's Up movement is about. She calls out the industry for not caring about the safety or wellbeing of individual people, saying actors are treated as more of a "means to an end" instead of valued as people. It's honestly heartbreaking to watch.

Fox told E! News that filmmakers don't care about what happens to you once a movie is done filming. "As long as you survive filming and they've gotten what they need from you, they don't really care if you drop dead afterwards," she said. "It doesn't matter if you break an arm or you break a leg." She later added, "There's not a lot of concern about what's right for individuals."

Fox seems pretty cut and dry about this though, hinting she's possibly accepted the "morally bankrupt" Hollywood for what it is and is just focusing on her own career and family now.

She continued to detail what it's like on a film set as a way to disprove the thought that Hollywood is all glitz and glamour. According to her (and countless other people, as the Time's Up movement has brought to light), the everyday of Hollywood life can be really dark. She said, "You're a commodity. You're something that the studio owns." She added,

You can get really sick, and as long as you are not bleeding from your face you are going to keep working and people don't understand that. There's no regard for your safety or your physical well-being at all because it doesn't matter because you are a means to an end. So they need what they need from you, and then goodbye. You know, suck it up. Tough it up. And we'll see you for the next one.

And she wasn't done there. She continued, "That's what I mean by 'morally bankrupt.' There's just no empathy or concern for humanity or, God forbid, recognition of a spirit. In my experience, from my perspective, I haven't experienced that in this industry. There's not a lot of concern for what's right for individuals."

When it comes to her lingerie line with Frederick's of Hollywood, she says she's hoping women will enjoy incorporating the lingerie into their everyday lives instead of keeping lingerie a strictly sex experience.

She told E! News,

What someone wants out of lingerie is so subjective, it's so personal. So I can't create a blanket experience for everyone that's going to be purchasing. You always hope that somebody buys something that they feel confident in, but they also feel like they can mix, and layer, and wear out, wear with clothes and make it a part of their everyday experience, not something that's just sort of limited to a bedroom experience.

She also added that this lingerie line, and everything else she chooses to do, is done for herself, not her partner. She said, "I don't do anything for my partner, I do it for myself." By this, she means she doesn't put on lingerie, design it, buy it, etc. just to please her partner. She does it because she wants to. Girl, yes! She continued, "I think the whole point of lingerie or clothing is to help you feel more confident and express who you are. It shouldn't really be so much about, you know, parading around for someone else." I am LIVING for this sex positivity. You're a gem, Megan.