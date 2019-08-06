What's better than one queen singing "Someone Like You?" Two queens singing "Someone Like You." Obviously When Adele dropped the heart-shattering ballad I thought I would never recover. Frankly, I'm still not sure if I have. It's a universal love song — a unifying tear-jerker. I can't see a world where I don't feel something every time I listen to it. Now, there's a video of Lizzo singing Adele's "Someone Like You" back in 2011 when it was first released and it's like I'm hearing it for the first time all over again. My heart be still.

Thank goddess for Lizzo, honestly. The professional flute-playing, fringe leotarded-wearing, twerking phenomenon is taking the music industry by storm, one riff at a time. Her single "Truth Hurts" is the feel-good jam of the summer and has been slowly but surely creeping up to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 Chart. At the time of publication, it was chilling at No. 5.

Meanwhile, Lizzo is gaining followers and groupies like she's the first rockstar ever. If you pop over to her Instagram account, you'll see she has 3.4 million followers and a whole lot of smoldering videos, kick-ass performance pics, and yes, tons and tons of twerking videos. It's a whole *vibe* that I am trying to summon each and every single day.

This makes me think... who is that other star I'm always trying to manifest?

Oh yeah. Adele.

While Lizzo is holding it down in the wind instruments scene, Adele reigns in breakup ballads and soulful melodies. What Adele can accomplish simply singing under one single spotlight without moving at all requires other artists to wheel in pyrotechnics and back up dancers in order to get the same pay off. Her voice and talent is undeniable. (Plus, thanks to Adele's Carpool Karaoke episode, fans happen to know she's chill AF and so, so fun, too. Ugh.)

It makes sense these two women are my new dream squad leaders. Stumbling upon Lizzo singing "Someone Like You" before she hit it big and during Adele's stellar come-up is chill-inducing. It's nostalgic and foreshadowing, like the universe was pulling these women together in non-obvious but totally impactful ways.

In doing just a wee bit of digging into Lizzo's older videos, she, like many young YouTubers, occasionally posted videos of herself singing or playing the flute along to popular covers. Today, Lizzo is 31 years old, which means she was 22 years old when the song debuted. Look at this baby angel absolutely slaying it.

lizzomusic on YouTube

(It's also worth noting Adele wrote the song at the age of 21 as it was a cornerstone on her 21 album. It's like what was I doing with my life?)

Anyway, it seems like it's only a matter of time before Adele covers one of Lizzo's songs. Together, these women remain pillars of inspiration, motivation, and kick-ass music that is flooding each and every one of my playlists from my "Werk Out" jams to my "Cry It Out" car rides.

Thank you for everything you've done for music, women, and my growing self-confidence, guys! I love you!