G'day mates! Lindsay Lohan is at it again. And by it, I mean speaking in a random new accent. This video of Lindsay Lohan speaking in an Australian accent just popped up on the 'Gram and while it was a little jarring at first, she's actually got a perfectly good reason for trying out the new dialect.

Turns out, Lohan is a judge on The Masked Singer Australia and she's been filming in Australia. She'll be working alongside a panel of famous Aussies, including radio host Jackie O, TV host Osher Günsberg, pop singer Dannii Minogue, and comedian David Hughes. So, obviously, LiLo's new accent was just her attempt at trying to blend in, guys.

The competition series will be just like the American version you already know and love (and the Korean version that both shows are based on). But if you're new to this whole Masked Singer thing, basically, they dress 12 of your favorite celebrities in elaborate costumes that completely hide their identity. Then, each week, two contestants try to sing and dance their way into the next round by impressing the audience and judges. Short interviews throughout the show provide small tidbits of information about each singer so that the judges can try to guess who they are. And, if you think it's easy, you are so wrong. The contestants' voices are distorted during interviews, but each participant uses their real voices to sing.

Here's Lohan's take on an Australian accent!

The Masked Singer officially announced Lohan's involvement on July 17 via Instagram. The post shared LiLo's excitement on joining the Aussie version of the super popular show: "I feel honored to sit on the panel and be apart of such an amazing show. Each will be so exciting to watch who performs and try and guess who's behind the masks."

Even though LiLo entertained a short stint in the music business, the actor is actually a great fit for the show, IMHO. She's a socialite who knows celebs, both in the U.S. and abroad. Come to think of it, she's probably going to make this game look like a piece of cake. But, I'm not sure if she plans on sporting her new Aussie accent at the judge's table when the cameras start rolling.

If you've followed LiLo in the past few years, you'd know she moved abroad in 2016 and ever since, she's been picking up new accents like passport stamps. Lohan calls her special way of speaking "Lilohan." And while she's still got her Bronx-bred twang, there's an indistinguishable Euro-and-something-or-other twist thrown in there too every once in a while.

In January 2019, Lohan told Entertainment Tonight she owed the ever-changing accent to her acting career. "Well, I think it's because actresses even, I think when I'm around certain dialects it changes each time ... and you just pick things up along the way," she said.

Though in 2016, LiLo told the DailyMail her rapidly-changing accent was a “a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn.”

"I've been learning different languages since I was a child. I'm fluent in English and French can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic," she added. Impressive.

Love the accent or hate the accent, I'm still looking forward to seeing LiLo on The Masked Singer Australia.