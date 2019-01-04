Lindsay Lohan has played some seriously iconic characters over the course of her acting career. And if you've ever wondered where her characters would be today, Lohan has all the answers. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lohan tried to imagine where her most iconic characters would be now if they were real people. The video of Lindsay Lohan predicting her movie characters’ futures is surprisingly entertaining and her predictions are totally realistic!

The video starts off with Lohan talking about Anna Coleman from Freaky Friday, who she thinks would be in politics if she were real. And her running mates would be two incredibly influential figures.

“Anna Coleman is now running for office as secretary of state with Michelle Obama, probably, and Oprah Winfrey in 2020," Lohan said. "So, be sure to vote for her."

When asked where she thought Hallie Parker and Allie James from The Parent Trap would be, Lohan said she thought they’d still be switching things up! "I think that they’ve swapped," Lohan said. "So, I think Hallie is in London as a parenting counselor, and then Annie is in California running a vineyard."

As for Maggie Peyton from Herbie Fully Loaded? Well, she’s a busy gal! “Maggie Peyton is now the VP of Tesla,” Lohan joked.

Remember Ashley Albright from Just My Luck? Even if you don’t, Lohan sure does and she’s got quite the prediction for her. “Ashley Albright is running a fashion house. She’s like a Diane von Furstenberg with really good luck!” the actress said.

Lohan, of course, had a great prediction for Cady Heron from Mean Girls because not only was she a great character, but she’s one of the most iconic ones Lohan ever played.

“Cady Heron is definitely back in Africa building homes for orphaned gorillas, for sure,” Lohan said.

She also made another Mean Girls reference when talking about her character Lola from Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. So, where would that drama queen be today? According to Lohan, Lola would be “a director on Broadway.” Can you guess what she would be directing? Lohan has a clue. “She’d be directing Mean Girls right now!” she said.

I don’t know about you, but I think all of these predictions are really clever! You can check out the video of Lohan making all these movie character predictions down below:

Entertainment Weekly on YouTube

Lohan has been getting her name and face back out there recently, all thanks to her new MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. The show, which is set to air on Jan. 8, has Lohan at the helm of a beach club in Mykonos, Greece. She’s basically the boss of everyone in the cast and showing off her entrepreneurial skills.

Watch the trailer for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club:

MTV on YouTube

In a December 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, Lohan revealed what her initial vision for her beach club was. What she had to say actually may surprise you!

“I really wanted to make it a family-style beach. A place where people can go with their kids and feel safe,” Lohan said. “They can have fun and there's not cameras every second. It's not just a party thing; you can have a nice lunch.”

Sounds fun! I guess everyone who can’t be there in person will have to wait until Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House premieres to get a glimpse of what it’s like!