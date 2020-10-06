October just started, and the KarJenner family is already getting into the Halloween spirit. After first showing off her new Halloween home decor on social media, Kylie Jenner followed up with another festive video. This time, she cooked up some sweet treats with daughter Stormi Webster, and the duo looked right at home in the kitchen together. The video of Kylie Jenner and Stormi making Halloween cookies is goals.

Kylie's YouTube Channel is full of cute Stormi content, but their Halloween festivities were truly heart-melting. Little Stormi was the perfect helper in the kitchen, whipping up spooky sugar cookies including bats, ghosts, and pumpkins. "Hi YouTube!" Stormi excitedly said when she saw the camera filming. From that point on, Stormi didn't stop talking, showing off her truly advanced vocabulary. Kylie and Stormi even wore matching Halloween pajamas, only adding to the cuteness.

Stormi also dropped some major tea about her 2020 Halloween costume in one portion of the video. At first, she made a comment about wanting to be a pumpkin. "You're gonna be a pumpkin for Halloween?" Kylie questioned. "It changes every day. What are you really going to be?"

Ultimately, Stormi revealed her real costume: She's going to be "a Minion" for Halloween. "You're gonna be the purple Minion and me and daddy are gonna be the yellow Minions," Kylie told her.

When they were done baking, Kylie showed off the final product on Instagram. "Back with my favorite girl baking halloween cookies 🧡🧡 check out our new youtube vid," she wrote.

Sharing their baking video to YouTube, Kylie said Halloween is one of her "favorite holidays of the year." You can watch the full process of Kylie and Stormi's cookie creations below.

Kylie and her daughter are quite the festive queens. In 2019, Stormi took on the holiday by dressing up as her mom, and the look nearly broke the internet.

"My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!!" Jenner captioned a slideshow of photos where Stormi reenacted her 2019 Met Gala look.

Whether they're whipping up cookies in the kitchen, or pulling together a fierce costume, Kylie and Stormi never miss an opportunity to celebrate the Halloween season.