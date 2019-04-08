This Video Of Kylie Jenner Doing Stormi's Hair Is So Sweet, It's Warming Fans' Cold Hearts

Kylie Jenner may be a master at contouring her cheekbones and lining her lips, but when it comes to doing hair, apparently, she's not quite a pro yet. Since giving birth to daughter Stormi 14 months ago, however, the makeup mogul has made it her business to learn how to style her baby's hair. And, like, way to mom up, KyKy! I mean, the video of Kylie Jenner doing Stormi's hair is legit adorable, and now I kind of want the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to adopt me.

On Sunday, April 7, Jenner hit up her Instagram Story to share videos of her process doing little Stormi's hair, which includes brushing and then sweeping Stormi’s hair up into a high ponytail on top of her head with a pink brush, while a cute little teddy bear hangs out nearby. The whole thing is an amazing peek into Kylie just being a mom and doing mom things. In other words, it's freaking amazing!

"I love doing her hair," the reality star captioned the video. "I’m not the best. But I love learning. Some of my favorite memories are of my mom doing my hair. Can't wait till her hair is long enough to all fit in the pony. Gotta make it work for now."

Watch:

So sweet, right? And Kylie's fans on Twitter are so here for the fact that the first-time mom is being so diligent about learning how to care for Stormi's hair, which is different from her own.

"I’m very proud of @kyliejenner learning how to do her mixed race Daughter Stormi’s hair!" wrote one Twitter user. "It grinds my gears when I see mixed babies with their hair not done properly. If you have a baby with kinky or curly hair please learn the basics to properly maintain it."

"Miss Kylie Jenner had an edgebrush while she was doing Stormi’s hair," added another. "I appreciate the growth, sis."

"Kylie doing Stormi’s hair was cute lol," wrote a third. "At least she’s trying and learning on her own."

And from a fourth: "Watching Kylie detangle and moisturize baby Stormi’s hair and then laying out her edges. That sh*t was so cute. I really enjoy watching her as a mom."

Same, Tay. Same. I can't even tell you guys how much I love watching Kylie embrace motherhood. She really seems to have grown into the role so effortlessly.

"Kylie is absolutely obsessed with being a mom," a source told Us Weekly back in February. "She loves motherhood, and luckily, there haven’t been any huge obstacles. She has a home office, and Kylie Cosmetics is five minutes away, so she can really juggle being a working mom."

Sounds perfect, right? And it looks like Stormi is getting ready to follow in her mogul mama's footsteps. Check her out as she tries to navigate a whole bunch of steps while rocking a pair of metallic sandals and carrying a glossy pink purse:

Don't even try and tell me that's not a future boss babe right there! That kid is definitely going places!