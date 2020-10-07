Kendall and Kylie Jenner are bringing the drama in the second half of season 19 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the latest trailer for the reality show, things got heated between Kendall and Kylie over an outfit and while it was likely uncomfortable for the entire KarJenner family, the scene definitely makes for good TV. This video of Kendall and Kylie Jenner fighting over Kourtney Kardashian's dress is awkwardly relatable.

Kendall and Kylie were joined by momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian for what was supposed to be a super fun night out on the town in Palm Springs, but the evening started with some tension between the youngest siblings. The clip starts with Kendall complaining that Kylie stole Kourtney's outfit she wanted to wear. While Kourtney offers her a different outfit, Kendall's still not having it.

"No! I wanted to wear your brown other outfit," Kendall shouts. "But then, Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f**k she wants."

The teaser then pans to a confessional where Kendall admits she didn't bring the right clothes for the trip because she wasn't expecting to leave the vacation house. "Whenever we are in Palm Springs, we really just stay at the house," she says. "We don't really leave the community and it's always just chill vibes. So, I didn't even really think to bring something to go out in. I didn't think we were gonna leave the house."

Kendall goes on to tell Kourtney that she's annoyed because she claimed the outfit before Kylie did, yet somehow Kylie still ended up getting dibs on it. Kim then stepped in to offer some outfit options, but Kendall is still heated. "I literally look like I'm going to f**king lunch," Kendall says. "You guys are all going out."

Meanwhile, Kylie — wearing Kourtney's brown outfit — is in the kitchen taking shots with Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, and doesn't seem to be phased by Kendall's meltdown.

Kylie attempts to clear the air by telling Kendall she looks cute, but that just fueled Kendall's anger. "Whatever, you're a hater," Kylie snaps back at her sister. "You're not gonna ruin my f**king night. I'm having a good time."

Kendall then takes aim at Kylie saying, "You ruined my f**king night, so I can do whatever the f**k I want to all night."

Fans will have to tune into KUWTK on E! on Thursday, Oct. 8, to see what happens next between Kendall and Kylie.