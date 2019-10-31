This Video Of Kelly Clarkson Singing "I Put A Spell On You" From 'Hocus Pocus' Is Epic

Kelly Clarkson channeled her witchy alter ego for Halloween this year by doing what she does best: belting out a tune. Except Clarkson didn't whip out a rendition of "Since You've Been Gone" or one of her other hits. No, she performed a cover of "I Put A Spell On You" from the Disney film Hocus Pocus and, TBH, she nailed it. She even dressed up as Winifred Sanderson for the occasion. Believe me when I say that the video of Kelly Clarkson singing "I Put A Spell On You" From Hocus Pocus is a must-see.

Just to set the scene, Clarkson decided to enlist two backup singers dressed as Sarah and Mary Sanderson, Winifred's sisters in the film. Let me just tell you, the Sanderson sisters were looking fierce for their musical television stint.

It all went down on Clarkson's show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in what just may be the best run of her famed "Kellyoke" segment yet. Clarkson's been known to slay the stage with covers from other artists like Maroon 5 or Whitney Houston, but dressed as a Sanderson sister, her song choice was the perfect accompaniment to the spooky season.

Clarkson made it clear that she's been putting practice in because her rendition of "I Put a Spell On You" was beyond flawless. Clarkson was made to perform this spooky hit.

The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube

Clarkson definitely didn't skimp on the details, either. She donned a massive velvet cloak with green and purple detailing, and a wild pile of neon orange hair atop her head. Bette Midler would definitely approve.

Fans can't get over how good Clarkson's rendition of the throwback Halloween tune was.

"Kelly Clarkson singing ‘I Put A Spell On You’ dressed as a Sanderson sister from ‘Hocus Pocus’ is all I care about this Halloween," one person said on Twitter.

"Kelly Clarkson Channeling 'Hocus Pocus' For Halloween 'Kellyoke' Cover Is the Only Thing That Matters Today," another wrote.

One person even said that if Hocus Pocus ever gets a sequel, Clarkson should be the star.

Tons of celebs have been hitting the internet with incredible spooky costumes, but with her cover of "I Put A Spell On You," Clarkson totally just won Halloween.