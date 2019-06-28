It feels just like yesterday we tuned in for the first round of Democratic presidential 2020 debates. Oh wait, that was yesterday. Well, hopefully everyone was ready for round two! On Thursday, June 27, 10 more presidential hopefuls took the stage to make the case for why they're the best fit for the White House. While night two certainly didn't disappoint, just watch this video of Kamala Harris calling out Joe Biden on race at the Democratic debate, because it was a serious "wow" moment. What a way to end this two-night showdown.

On Thursday, June 27, 2020 candidates including Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and others took the stage to show what they're bringing to the table for the 2020 presidential election. It's safe to say that these candidates had some big shoes to fill after night one, but the second night proved to be just as impressive, especially when Harris called out Biden on his past voting record concerning racial relations in the United States.

During the debate, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow brought up racial tensions between the United States, and how to address them. Following a question to Buttigieg about the recent police-related death of a black man in South Bend, a number of candidates interjected to weigh in on the issue of race and policing. But Harris delivered the real mic drop when she pointed out that she was the only person of color on the stage. "As the only black person on this stage, I would like to speak," she said. And oh, she did.

Harris pointed out how black Americans have been represented unfairly in legislative decisions within the United States, and proceeded to call out Biden specifically. She criticized him for his previous record on race, including his former opposition to busing, as well as his relationships with segregationist politicians. She said,

In this campaign we have also heard, and I'm now going to direct this to Vice President Biden, I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground, but I also believe, and it's personal, and it's hurtful, to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country. It was not only that but you worked with them to oppose busing.

Check out the moment below.

Harris proceeded to discuss her experience as an elementary school student who relied on busing to attend school.

There was a little girl in California, who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. That little girl was me. So I will tell you that on this subject it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats, we have to take it seriously, we have to act swiftly. As Attorney general of California I was very proud to put in place a requirement that all my special agents would wear body cameras and keep those cameras on.

Following Harris' comment, Biden immediately responded that he didn't oppose busing, or praise the previous senators he worked with, but eventually voluntarily conceded his time when his 30-second time was up.

The June 27 debates in Miami, FL was a wrap on the first round of Democratic debates for the 2020 presidential race, but don't fret political junkies, the second installment of debates will be here before we know it. According to NBC News, Democratic National Committee (DNC) has 12 primary debates lined up for the future, with the second round of debates being held on July 30 and July 31. So, you only have a little over a month to prepare for yet another wild ride of politics, and cutting in.

While most of us probably enjoyed the first round of 2020 presidential debates, one viewer apparently did not. During the first night on June 26, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the candidate's speaking points. Don't worry, he kept it very short and simple. "BORING!," the president wrote in all caps.

During the debates, Trump also called out NBC Network and MSNBC for technical problems they had during the evening, particularly miscalibrated microphones. However, after taking a short break, eventually the debates continued on without any interruption. However, Trump tweeted that the technical errors were "unprofessional" of the networks. He wrote,

@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!

Well, lucky for the candidates of night two there were minimum technical difficulties during their debates. However, debate viewers had a lot more to focus on than a faulty mic or two. Especially when it came to how heated the debates proved to be.

