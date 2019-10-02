Just when you thought things couldn't possibly get any cuter between these two (sort of) newlyweds, this video of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin flirting is about to melt your heart. For those of you who missed the memo, the Biebers had a formal religious wedding ceremony and reception surrounded by their friends and family at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on Sept. 30. If you're confused because you thought they were already married, it's because, well, they were already married. Bieber and Baldwin legally tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018.

That being said, the two were still ready to celebrate as husband and wife over a year later after their South Carolina ceremony. Following their celebrations with all of their nearest and dearest, Bieber and Baldwin managed to snag some alone time together. Luckily for any and all adoring fans, Bieber managed to capture their PDA-packed flirt session on video.

In the beginning of the video, Bieber jokingly tells a white-dress-clad Baldwin to get off of him as she smothers him with kisses.

"We're married now. No more love now. That's what happens, you get married and everything," he joked. At that point, Baldwin stopped her husband with a pout on her face and he reassured her by saying, "Oh, I'm just kidding."

Watch the two of them get their flirt on here:

Bieber first announced his engagement to Baldwin on July 9, 2018. Alongside a series of pictures of the two of them looking as in love as ever, he posted a lengthy caption proclaiming his love for her and sharing their future plans:

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Since then, the couple's love has been going strong. On Oct. 1, Bieber took to Instagram again to share pictures of himself and Baldwin at their wedding ceremony alongside the caption, "My bride is 🔥." Aw!

Here's to a lifetime of flirting and being totally in love!