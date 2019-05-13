This Video Of Jungkook Playing Football With BTS In Chicago Will Make You Yell "Touchdown!"

We already know that BTS' Jungkook is a seriously talented performer who can sing, dance, beatbox, write lyrics, and compose music. But did you also know that he's great at imitations, shoots movies and is a pretty kick*ss illustrator? It's mad impressive, right? I mean, how can one 23-year-old kid be so good at so many things? And now we can add one more skill to that list, because it turns out that JK is apparently stellar at sports, too. And if you don't believe me, you'll want to check out the video of Jungkook playing football with BTS at their sold-out stadium show at Soldier Field in Chicago on May 12.

The seven-member crew — Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin — was in the Windy City for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. Maybe it was the cold, rainy weather that had the boys in a football state of mind, but after being prodded on by RM, the youngest member of the group decided to go for a touchdown on stage and the crowd, of course, went wild. Jungkook is just so cute and extra as he dodges across the stage that I seriously cannot take it.

You wanna see it now, don't you?

Well here you go:

Amazing!

OK, so here's how this incredible moment came to be. Like I said, the weather was less than desirable. So RM took it upon himself to hype up the cold, wet crowd.

"A little rain won't stop you from enjoying the show, right?" he asked the audience in the moments leading up to Jungkook's big faux football play. "Let's think of when we play soccer or football when it's raining. It's more fun, right? You know, what? Soldier Field is known for football. Chicago Bears!"

"Jungkook, can you make a touchdown?" V wanted to know.

Challenge accepted!

Jungkook then picked up an imaginary football, cradled it under his right arm, yelled "Let's go' into his mic, and then ran past all six of the remaining members of BTS to score a "touchdown" at the opposite end of the stage.

Let's watch that incredible moment play out again:

theultimatedodo on YouTube

These guys just always seem to have so much fun when they're all together. And please, please let this little skit turn out to be foreshadowing, because OMG how epic would it be if BTS ends up landing the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show in Miami, Florida this year? I know local fans are clamoring for Mr. 305 himself, aka Pitbull, to score the gig. But we all know how big BTS is on collabs so maybe these two global sensations could do it together? What a cool international party that would be!

In the meantime, if you want to catch BTS' in 2019, you'll have to act quickly. The last two remaining U.S. stops on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour are on May 18 and May 19 at MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, New Jersey.

Will Jungkook will go for another touchdown? TBD.