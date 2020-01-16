This Video Of John Cena Explaining Why BTS Is Popular Is So Sincere, I'm Crying

BTS' fans are so diverse, and some of those who count themselves among the BTS ARMY happen to be huge celebrities, like Khalid, Ansel Egort, Matthew McConaughey, and Jimmy Fallon. But one of BTS' most vocal supporters happens to be wrestler-turned-Hollywood-actor John Cena. The star never misses an opportunity to praise the group for their amazing music, inspirational lyrics, and dedicated fanbase, and this video of John Cena explaining why BTS is popular shows how much respect he truly has for them.

On Jan. 15, the actor appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside actress January Jones. Corden asked Jones about the time she met BTS at an awards show in December 2017. She explained she was unfamiliar with BTS at the time, and that she asked for a picture because they had a lot of security. "I was so nervous. There were so many of them," Jones said, kinda blasé, clearly not understanding she'd experienced a once in a lifetime opportunity any ARMY, especially Cena, dreams of.

Like the BTS stan he is, Cena couldn't help but feel jealous that Jones actually met the group. "You are so lucky to be in that picture," Cena gushed. "I tried out to be their body guard and was cut," he added, prompting laughter from the audience.

In all seriousness, though, Cena admitted he really does respect BTS, and he even explained how he discovered them.

"I became interested in the fact that they're a Korean pop band, and they were the first Korean pop band to actually connect fans throughout the world," Cena began. "Me being in live entertainment, I was like, 'Wow this is interesting,' and was wondering how did they do this, so I began listening to their music and the message they sent to their fans. It's one of self-love and self-reflection and being confident in yourself even though you may be different."

Cena also elaborated on what specifically makes BTS stand out from other groups.

"Not only is their choreography, and the development of personalities, and the whole entertainment that they put on spectacular, young people are listening to their music, and they're sending a good message through their music," he said. "I think that's really cool when you have popularity and you choose to use your voice for something good, that is a plus."

Cena and Corden then had a fanboy moment together by sharing their fave members. While Cena admitted he has a soft spot for rappers RM and J-Hope, Corden revealed he's more of an "RM and Jungkook guy."

Watch Cena's interview with Corden below.

Cena is just one of the many celebrities who are part of the BTS ARMY, and, with BTS' comeback happening on Feb. 21, there's no doubt they'll gain plenty of new fans soon. Maybe Jones will join the ARMY for real now that Cena has spread the good news.