It's been 18 years since the heartthrob boy band Dream Street disbanded after just three years together, but their bond still remains strong. Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger, and Frankie Galaso reunited on Thursday, June 11, to pay tribute to their former bandmate Chris Trousdale who died on June 2 from coronavirus complications. This video of Dream Street singing "It Happens Every Time" in memory of Trousdale is beautiful.

After news of Trousdale's untimely death broke on June 3, McCartney, Raposo, Galaso, and Ballinger spoke out individually on their respective Instagram accounts, recalling some of their favorite memories from their time together in Dream Street.

"We were young kids with budding talent who shared an overwhelming love for music and performing," McCartney wrote. "We were a part of something people never get to experience in an entire lifetime at the tender ages of 12 and 14. Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it felt like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood."

Galaso shared: "Chris and I’s friendship drifted after the group, but we shared an incredible moment in time that most people can only dream of, let alone experience. Some of the fondest memories in my life are ones that he was a part of."

While all four men expressed their heartbreak, McCartney, Raposo, Galaso, and Ballinger banded together on June 10 to celebrate what would have been Trousdale's 35th birthday. From all different places, McCartney, Raposo, Galaso, and Ballinger were able to put together a video of them singing their hit song "It Happens Every Time" in loving memory of their friend.

"Today's your birthday," Raposo captioned the video on his IG page. "This one's for you old friend. Dance in Peace."

The song definitely hit fans a different way on Thursday night then it did when the group released the upbeat, love ballad in 2011, but Dream Street stans were beyond moved to see the four guys reunite to share their love for Trousdale.

