This Video Of Dream Kardashian Helping Blac Chyna's Hair Stylist Is The Cutest 10 Seconds

Dream Kardashian is growing up so fast! The adorable 2-year-old was recently spotted in an Instagram video helping her mom’s hairstylist get the job done. Her mom, if you don’t know, is Blac Chyna who’s a model and the former love of Rob Kardashian. Blac Chyna was apparently getting her hair done when her stylist Jay filmed a video of Dream and asked her for some assistance. And believe me when I say that the video of Dream Kardashian helping Blac Chyna’s hair stylist is too cute for words.

In the video, Blac Chyna’s hair stylist Jay points his camera at little Dream and explains what the day’s work entails.

"So I'm working on mommy's hair today and guess who's my assistant?" Jay says in the video as he holds a blue wig. He then directs viewers’ attention to Dream. "Say 'hi' Dream."

Dream is standing just a few feet away, sporting a huge blue bow on top of her head and looking very serious. “Hi!” she says.

After Dream greets the camera, Jay explains to her that he needs the comb she’s hiding behind her back. So, she hands the comb to him and he takes it. Then, Jay asks her what color the wig he’s holding is and she states simply that it’s blue. And then the stylist asks what color bow she has in her hair. "This is blue!" she says.

As I mentioned before, the video is beyond adorable and you’ll definitely want to watch it yourself. Take a look at it down below:

Jay has been working with Blac Chyna for quite some time, so it’s probably safe to say he knows Dream pretty well! Jay’s Instagram actually includes a lot of posts about the work he’s done with Blac Chyna. For example, here’s a post from way back in May 2018:

So, Jay is quite friendly with the family, including Dream! Speaking of Dream, she just turned 2-years-old in November 2018 and the Kardashian side of her family threw her an epic birthday party. The party had a fairy theme and looked like so much fun! In videos and photos posted to Instagram at the time, you can see flower crowns, fairy wings, a giant fairy-themed teepee, butterfly decorations, and even some real-life fairies.

And so many of the decorations were blue! Just like Dream’s bow in Jay’s video. Here’s a look at some photos from the incredible party the Kardashians had for Dream’s birthday:

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Around the same the Kardashians threw Dream a birthday party, Blac Chyna posted a sweet birthday message for her baby girl on Instagram.

“To my Dreamy, Today is your 2nd Birthday and one day when you are older you will read this and know how much I love and cherish you,” Blac Chyna wrote in the caption of the post. “I wish you the most fulfilling experiences on your journey, blessings that overflows on your hands and the courage to pursue your "Dreams". As your mother I hope happiness and peace will follow you every step of the way. Happy Birthday to my beautiful and smart babygirl!!!!! Love Mommy❤️”

Between Black Chyna, the Kardashians, and hair stylist Jay, Dream has a lot of love in her life! So cute!