Kulture just hit a major milestone: she's walking! Before her parents know it, she'll be rapping. Cardi B revealed to the world over the weekend that her 1-year-old daughter has started walking. It wasn't too exciting of a moment for Cardi, though, considering she, unfortunately, missed the special moment. The video of Cardi B reacting to missing Kulture's first steps is actually pretty sad to see. Poor Cardi!

"I'm doing a meet and greet, right?" the Grammy-winning rapper said on her Instagram story. "And Hennessy calls me with Kulture, and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet right now, I'ma call you guys right back.'"

"Then Offset calls me, and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet, babe. Call Hennessy though, she's with Kulture," Cardi continued. "And he calls her, and how he witnessed my baby's first two steps?" Oh noooo! She was literally moments away from seeing Kulture walk.

"He always witnesses the good sh*t!" Cardi said about her husband. Then she got understandably emotional when she said, "My baby starting to walk already. I can't take it. I can't take it!"

Literally, all I want to do after watching those last moments of that video is give Cardi a hug. Mama Cardi needs comfort!!

Cardi was just as emotional on July 10 — Kulture's 1st birthday.

She and Offset threw a big party for their little girl to celebrate the day, but before that, they let her stay up late to ring in her big day with cupcakes and balloons with mom and dad.

"A little quick 12 o clock turn up 😩😩😩," Cardi's caption said. "My baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.....Ok goodbye." The photo showed Cardi in her PJs, her natural hair out in its curly glory, and Kulture (wearing a cute birthday skirt) squishing a cupcake on her mom's face.

Later that day, Cardi posted a sweet birthday video for Kulture. The music behind it was a rap she wrote while she was pregnant with the little one that she never released.

The caption revealed she made this track the day before she turned in her Invasion of Privacy album.

"Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday. I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one!" she wrote in the post's caption. "It didn’t make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold. I couldn’t get it right no matter how many times I spit it 😩 Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy. I love my baby she changed my life."

The video showed a bunch of clips and photos from Kulture's first year, both with their extended families and just Cardi and Offset. It's a hella cute video.

Don't worry, Cardi! You'll be there for a lot more of Kulture's milestones as she grows up.