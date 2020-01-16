The BTS ARMY loves all of BTS' Bangtan Bomb videos, but one series stands out above the rest: BTS' birthday vlogs. The videos document the preparing of the group's birthday parties, which usually involves a few members decorating the cake, while the rest keep the birthday guy distracted. BTS' V just turned 24 years old (25 in Korean age) on Dec. 30, 2019, and now, two weeks later, fans finally know what went down on that special day with this video of BTS' surprise party for V's 24th birthday.

As fans know, Jimin is nearly always the one in charge of decorating the cake with candles and other embellishments. On Dec. 3, 2019, he and J-Hope teamed up to surprise Jin with a cake while he filmed a livestream, and, now, the duo did the same for V's birthday, except with Jungkook's help, too.

The video began with Jimin and Jungkook decorating the cake and bickering playfully with each other over how to do it. Meanwhile, J-Hope urged them to hurry up, since the group would have to head out soon. (BTS had to fly to the U.S. for their New Year's Rockin Eve performance in NYC that day, so they were all in a hurry to leave for the airport.) When the cake was finally ready, the guys headed toward V in the other room, and shut off the lights, all while singing the "Happy Birthday" song.

Watch BTS surprise V below.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

The best part was that, because the lights were off, Jimin had no idea where V was and was actually heading in the totally opposite direction of the birthday boy. Eventually, he found V, though, and he blew out the candles and made a wish, which he revealed he made for his members instead of himself.

All in all, the birthday party was a success, and Jin tried to take credit for it all, jokingly. "This was all my idea, Taehyung," Jin said.

YOUTUBE

This is BTS' second Bangtan Bomb video with English subtitles. Earlier this week, Big Hit uploaded their first subtitled video, featuring Jungkook eating a variety of ice cream, and the BTS ARMY was so surprised.

2020 will definitely have plenty more Bangtan Bomb clips, and the ARMY is so ready to watch them all on loop.